Homer City police chief reflects on 27 years of service

After 27 years of dedication, Louis Sacco, 47, will work his final day as Homer City Borough police chief Wednesday. He stressed that though he’s retiring, Homer City isn’t getting rid of him that easily.

Sacco, a Homer City native, said he will continue to work with the Homer City police department as a part-time officer, assisting with various community events and organizations. Continuing to live up to his reputation as an active member of the community is something he said is extremely important to him.

“I plan on keeping very active within the community,” he said. “I’m not done by any means.”

“Louie” graduated from Homer-Center High School in 1986 and enrolled in Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s police academy as a criminology major. But when he was a senior in high school, his father passed away, so he ended up leaving IUP to take care of his mother.

“When I was thinking about my future, it’s something I talked to my dad about a lot,” he said. “My uncle Nick Morgan was a Pennsylvania state trooper, and I’d see him in that uniform and heard some of the stories he would talk about, and it kind of made me want to get into law enforcement. And it’s something my dad really encouraged. He thought it was a very good idea for me.”

Though he never did finish college, he was hopeful that he’d find a part-time job to get him started until he could either go back to school or continue to work full time. And that’s exactly what happened. He was hired by the Homer City Borough Police Department as a part-time officer in January of 1989, where he said he furthered his education by learning on the job.

Eventually, Sacco was offered a full-time position at the department. In August 1991, he was promoted to what was then called lieutenant officer in charge and later changed to chief of police. Soon, he was a familiar face to both childhood friends and Homer City newcomers.

“I’ve lived here all my life and I’ve always been very active within the community, so you get to know everybody,” he said. “And with some people I might not know them, but they know me.”

Spending 27 years not only in the same line of work but also in the same community is no common feat. Sacco said he’s seen many changes in both the law enforcement field and Homer City Borough throughout the course of his career.

One of the bigger adjustments Sacco has seen in law enforcement is in the amount of training each officer receives before going out into the field.

“The only way you truly learned — because you don’t learn everything in the academy — was by doing it,” he recalled of his first days on the job. “But now, if we bring a new officer in that has no experience, we train him as much as we can. And then if we don’t feel he’s capable going out by himself we’ll continue to train him.”

Sacco recalled that the police academy required around 400 hours when he first started, while he estimated today’s cadets probably complete around 700 hours.

“When I first started, you really didn’t receive the same amount of training that you do now, which is a good thing, it has improved,” he said. “Everything that we do, you must be trained, and I really believe that’s a good thing.”

Today’s police officers must also complete mandatory update trainings with the state, a process Sacco said did not exist when he first joined the force. After each “module,” officers must pass an exam in order to remain a police officer.

On top of a changing profession, Sacco said he’s also seen a change in his hometown and place of employment.

“I’ve seen Homer City change quite a bit,” he said, “from the businesses in town to the types of crimes we deal with.”

Sacco said the decrease in employment opportunities within the borough has yielded many changes. He recalled a time when Homer City was home to multiple generations of families, which is less common today, as many high school graduates are heading off to college and oftentimes do not return.

“A lot of people are moving away, so you’re seeing a different influx of residents coming in who didn’t really grow up in Homer City,” he said.

Another issue he’s seen grow exponentially since the start of his career is the heroin epidemic.

“Drugs have always been an issue, but the type of drugs that we see now compared to when I first started … yeah, you see marijuana, but the heroin epidemic, I mean it’s just … it’s bad.”

Sacco said not only is the borough seeing an increase in drug possession charges, but that many more DUI arrests are drug-related than in past years.

“Heroin is truly an epidemic,” he said. “I want to say we’re not as bad other communities — working with the drug task force I see it out there. But there’s no bubble over Homer City. It’s here.”

This issue is one that Sacco feels truly passionate about. On the evening of his last day, he’ll be speaking at a vigil for victims of overdoses hosted by the Blairsville and Surrounding Communities Support Group Against Drugs. He said though he’s hopeful heroin will one day be off the streets, it’s an epidemic that is extremely difficult to control.

“I hope,” he said. “But as long as there’s a demand, there will be a supply. No matter how hard we’re out there working to get this stuff off the streets, if there’s a demand there will be a supply. And I think where it needs to be worked on is the demand issue.”

In an attempt to nip the problem at the bud, Sacco has implemented various programs at area elementary, middle and high schools to educate kids about the dangers of drugs. He said some people have thanked him for his guidance and advice to steer clear of drugs.

“I’ve also had situations where I’ve arrested people involved [with drugs] and later they’ve come back to me and told me I saved their life because they’re off and they’re clean,” he said. “So if I can save one life by doing it, to me it’s worth it.”

Some of Sacco’s fondest recollections from throughout his career have been interacting with the borough’s younger generations, such as escorting the high school football team.

“The best memories that I think I’m going to take out of here is doing stuff for the kids,” he said. “That’s truly a highlight because of the looks on those kids’ faces when they see the police cars and everything.”

He said he also enjoyed working with Sgt. Tony Jellison and Thor, the borough’s K-9 officer.

To stay active in the community, Sacco said he plans to continue holding his positions on the numerous boards: the parks and recreation board, the Evergreen Boys & Girls Club board of directors, the Indiana County Public Safety Academy board of directors, the county communications committee and the county’s drug task force.

In addition to his dedication to his community, Sacco is extremely family-oriented. His paternal grandfather was one of 17 children, so he has large, Italian family. Most of his family still lives in Indiana County, including his two sisters and their husbands and children. His mother’s side of the family is from McIntyre.

Having lost his dad, uncle and grandfather all at young ages, Sacco said he chose to retire to have time to focus on himself and his health.

A vacation is one of the things on Sacco’s to-do list for retirement, as he said he hasn’t been truly “away” for close to 10 years. Destinations such as Italy, the northeast United States and Florida to visit his godchildren are on that list. He’s also considering getting involved in local government.

Sacco said he owes his success to many people who served him, has supervisors and mentors throughout his career: the late Paul Poole, former mayor of Homer City Borough; Bob Valyo; Ken Cecconi, the borough’s current mayor; Terry Carcella; Dave Kanouff; Greeno Regalanti, the officer in charge when Sacco was first hired; the late Casper Tartalone; and Russ States, detective sergeant for Indiana Borough.

Perhaps most importantly, Sacco said he would like to thank the residents of Homer City Borough for their support.

“They’ve given me a job for 27 years, and it was very much appreciated,” he said. “One of the reasons that I decided to stay on part time is because I feel that I can give back. And I truly feel that for this position as chief of police, small town or big city, you need to be active in your community.

“I’ve seen the good and the bad, and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”