Homer City police launch crackdown of parking ticket scofflaws

Vehicles owners have refused to pay for an estimated 300 to 350 parking tickets issued in Homer City over the past few years. (Chauncey Ross/Gazette photo)

HOMER CITY — Police Chief Anthony Jellison fanned out a stack of unpaid parking tickets like a deck of cards.

It was closer to six decks of cards. Maybe 300, 350 tickets issued and ignored over the past couple of years. Most had been written to out-of-towners who just blew them off, according to Jellison.

But no more.

The police department on Tuesday sent out the first wave of warning letters to parking scofflaws under a new plan to toughen enforcement and collect fines, Jellison told Homer City Borough council last evening.

“Our new unpaid parking ticket structure is now in effect,” Jellison said. “We’ll give them 15 days and if they don’t respond, then citations will be issued from the magistrate’s office.”

On-street parking in downtown Homer City runs 25 cents for four hours, but $5 for an unpaid or expired meter. There’s a 48-hour grace period before the fine goes to $10, then drivers get 15 days before the borough sends a certified letter. With that, another $25 is added on to cover administrative costs and late fees.

Jellison said the police recordkeeping system prompts officers to look for vehicles with multiple unpaid tickets. They get booted, which costs $80 to $150 more.

It’s just not worth it, he said.

“It’s a quarter for four hours, not like other places where it’s a quarter for 15 minutes,” Jellison said.

Jellison estimated the unpaid tickets, all issued before the new ordinance was enacted, were worth $2,500 to $3,000.

In his report of police activity, Jellison also said officers revived two people from opiate overdoses with Narcan in January. Those are the first instances of officers administering the antidote drug since police began stocking it last fall.

Jellison also said the police department would host a spaghetti dinner March 26 at the Homer City fire station as a fundraiser for the police K-9 program.

He told council he has also beefed up the department’s social media presence with new Facebook pages set up on behalf of the K-9 program and to exchange general information with the public.

In other business, council settled a grievance that had been filed against the borough by the United Mine Workers of America, the union representing the police department. Council members didn’t disclose the terms of the settlement.

“It was related to an interpretation of the current police contract,” borough Solicitor Michael Supinka said.

Nick Lonetti, a representative of UMWA District 2, also declined to comment on the grievance, the settlement or the ongoing unresolved police labor contract.

Supinka said the borough and UMWA remain in binding arbitration for a new labor contract and have met three times so far. The police contract expired Dec. 31.

Supinka also told council that the borough has proposed a solution to a problem that has been concerning residents of Carlisle Street, where the borough is responsible for less ground at the dead end of the street than had been thought.

The tentative proposal calls for a bordering property owner to give the borough a patch of ground that includes a utility manhole.

It involves extending the road to create a turnaround and place the manhole on public property, Supinka said, but he told council it probably is not a final solution.

Borough secretary Karen Valyo distributed financial interest statements for council members to complete in accordance with state ethics laws. The deadline to return the forms is May 1, she said.