Homer City power plant enters Chapter 11 bankruptcy

The owners of the Homer City electric generating station on Wednesday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and announced a plan for financial restructuring while remaining in operation.

Homer City Generation L.P. currently owns the coal-fired power plant in Center Township, which operates three generating units — two that started in 1969 and a third that was added in 1977 — and produces 1,884 megawatts of power fed into a regional power grid.

The power serves about 2 million homes in Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Maryland and New Jersey through the PJM Interconnection and NYISO.

NRG Energy Services operates and maintains the station with a workforce of about 250 people, according to the company’s website. About three-quarters of the employees are represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 459.

The reorganization is outlined in a restructuring support agreement, called an RSA, that is said to have support from 86 percent of Homer City Generation’s secured creditors, according to a company news release.

In the process, the creditors will become the majority owners of the plant and erase $600 million of debt from the balance sheets.

Homer City Generation called it a voluntary pre-packaged plan and reported that the company expects to transfer the plant ownership to the creditors “on an expedited basis.” The case is scheduled for its first review at a hearing at 1 p.m. today in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Del., and the company expects to complete its reorganization in a few months, according to its news release.

The RSA calls for Homer City Generation to pay all its ordinary bills during the bankruptcy filing and make arrangements to pay vendors and unsecured creditors all that they were owed before the filing, but under terms that help the company to better manage its finances: “… providing that any trade creditor desiring payment for Pre-Petition Claims agrees to maintain or reinstate trade terms for the duration of the chapter 11 case that: (i) are at least as favorable as those existing before bankruptcy commencement or (ii) on terms satisfactory to Homer City in its business judgment.”

Homer City Generation also announced that it has reworked its coal supply agreement with CONSOL Energy Inc. to help provide enough fuel to meet the plant’s needs through the end of 2018.

The company also has negotiated unspecified amendments to the operation and maintenance agreement with NRG Energy Services, currently in effect until the end of this year.

As part of the bankruptcy filing, Homer City Generation has brought on a number of advisers to oversee and manage the transition: GE Energy Financial Services will also continue as asset manager through the in-court restructuring process and will provide transitional assistance to facilitate the ownership change; John Boken, a senior managing director at Zolfo Cooper, will serve as the company’s chief restructuring officer during the restructuring process; Richards, Layton & Finger is serving as legal adviser to Homer City; PJT Partners is serving as its financial adviser; and Epiq Systems is Homer City’s claims agent, administering a website at dm.epiq11.com/homercity.

The power plant’s business partners also have special representation. O’Melveny and Myers LLP, and Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP are serving as legal advisors to the ad hoc group of noteholders, and Houlihan Lokey is serving as the financial advisor to the ad hoc group of noteholders.

According to the company’s news release, Homer City Generation “believes that the restructuring of its balance sheet is an important step in making the plant a more viable power generator in an increasingly more competitive energy marketplace.

“By substantially reducing its debt load through this restructuring, Homer City anticipates that it will have greater flexibility to invest its resources in its operations and environmental compliance.”

The power plant’s previous owner, General Electric Co., and past operator, Edison Mission, embarked in 2012 on a $750 million project to install pollution-control emissions “scrubbers” on the No. 1 and No. 2 boilers.

Boiler No. 3 was equipped with scrubbing technology a decade earlier.

In 2012, its annual operating budget included about $35 million on wages and benefits, $200 million for coal from western Pennsylvania mines, and $400 million for other goods and services.

The project was required under environmental regulations that took effect in 2014 and was authorized over the objections of environmental interest groups that fought to have the plant closed down.

PHOTO: The Homer City Generating Station opened in 1969. (Kevin Stiffler/Gazette)