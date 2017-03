Neil Piper, one of several workers with Superior Utility and Excavating Inc. of Greensburg, used a jackhammer to break up the sidewalk to replace natural gas lines along Main Street in Homer City on Monday. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

The gas line replacement work is in preparation for a $1.2 million beautification project between Wiley Street and Miller Avenue.