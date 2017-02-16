Homer City project to begin

HOMER CITY — Work on the Homer City Borough Main Street Revitalization project will begin Monday.

Replacement of a gas line from the post office along the west side of North Main Street to the intersection of South Main and Wiley streets, then on the east side of Main from Wiley to Miller Avenue will be followed by sidewalk replacement beginning the week of March 6, weather permitting.

There will be some traffic and utility disruptions throughout the project. All businesses will have public access to their establishments. Parking will be limited during project construction.