HOMER CITY: Signs of change emerge as Main Street effort nears

HOMER CITY — Main Street will never be the same in Homer City.

The decorative trees have come down and the business district sidewalks are coming up. Workers are deep into the replacement of natural gas pipelines for Peoples Natural Gas Company on several blocks of the downtown business district.

And this work isn’t even part of the project yet to come: It’s warm-up for a grant-funded $1.2 million beautification of Main Street between Wiley Street and Miller Avenue. By fall, downtown businesspeople, shoppers and visitors will see decorative street lamps, benches, planters, trash receptacles, fresh sidewalks, new trees and possibly a complete resurfacing of Main Street by PennDOT to top it off.

And a second utility company will couple its own project with the beautification effort. Penelec will replace five utility poles along Main Street this summer.

Make no mistake. There’s plenty of inconvenience associated with the project. Parking spaces have disappeared. Pedestrians have to be extra careful getting around.

Borough Manager Rob Nymick said Tuesday that’s mainly due to the gas company’s accelerated work schedule.

“Parking is an issue right now because the gas company is literally working on both sides of the road,” Nymick said. “When the construction for the sidewalk starts, they’re going to be concentrating on one side. Then when they’re finished, they’ll then jump over to the other side so the parking problem should be at a minimum.”

Nymick said the sidewalk contractors cannot begin until the Peoples crew finishes, but that should be within days.

“The gas company is just about finished, and the company that’s putting in the sidewalks should be here sometime next week, weather permitting,” Nymick told the borough council.

“I apologize now for the inconvenience. All the parking meters have been removed from Main Street. There will be some delays. It’s unfortunate, but there’s not a whole lot we can do about it.”

Main Street is scheduled to be finished in September.

In other business Tuesday:

• Council voted to advertise for suppliers’ bids to furnish 360 tons of asphalt and other materials needed for the summer street paving program. Nymick said the borough plans to resurface Rose Street from Wiley to Elm, Market Street from Rose to Filbert, and Canal Street from Sycamore to Columbia.

• Council granted a request from Ed Rado, of Quality Construction by Rado Inc., to help keep Carlisle Street clear of vehicles during construction of a new house.

The project is underway on a narrow, dead-end section of the street, where concrete trucks and other delivery vehicles will need more space than is available when neighbors’ cars are parked on the street, according to Rado.

Borough police Chief Tony Jellison said officers have no authority to ask people to move their legally parked vehicles.

“There’s nothing I can do,” Jellison said.

Mayor Ken “Cal” Cecconi said the only alternative, in his view, would be for the borough to pass a “no parking” ordinance for the street.

At solicitor Michael Supinka’s recommendation, council voted unanimously to declare a limited ban on parking to accommodate the construction.

Council directed the police to post temporary no parking signs until the house is complete.

The home is being built for Jason and Stephanie Rado.

• Borough Secretary Karen Valyo reported PennDOT has awarded Homer City $57,559.70 of liquid fuels funds for local street care and $3,400 from the turnback fund for the care of state-owned roads in the borough.

• Jellison reported members of area churches have planned the annual Cross Walk for 9:35 a.m. on Good Friday, April 14, when they will commemorate Jesus’ walk to his crucifixion. Members will walk from Church of the Nazarene to Floodway Park.

• Jellison also reported the police department is selling tickets for a spaghetti dinner to raise money for the Homer City K-9 program. The dinner is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. March 26 at the Homer City fire station. This is the third year for the pasta fundraiser.

• The borough office also is an outlet for sale of chocolate candy Easter eggs handmade by members of Homer City United Methodist Church. The candy eggs, in maple, peanut butter, coconut and butter cream flavors, sell for 50 cents each to benefit various church programs.