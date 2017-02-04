Homer-Center accepting distinguished alumni nominations

on February 04, 2017 10:48 AM

HOMER CITY — The Homer-Center School District is accepting nominations for the newly formed Distinguished Alumni Recognition Award.

The award is meant to recognize the exceptional achievements of the district’s more notable graduates. Any Homer-Center graduate of 10 years or more is eligible for nomination.

Members are selected on one or all of the following criteria:

• Demonstrated success and distinction in the graduate’s professional field of endeavor

• Significant contributions to humanity through public or humanitarian service

• Service to Homer-Center schools and/or community

The deadline for nominations is March 3. Nomination forms are available at www.homercenter.org.