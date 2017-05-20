HOMER-CENTER: Directors approve dual enrollment with Mount Aloysius College

by CHAUNCEY ROSS chauncey@indianagazette.net on May 20, 2017 10:55 AM

Homer-City school directors approved a dual enrollment agreement with Mount Aloysius College for Homer-Center students for 2017-18 on a vote of 6 to 1 Thursday.

Michael Bertig voted no after questioning whether the agreement assures that high school courses considered for college credit are equal in content to the college course.

“Academically speaking, we have no idea if our AP courses as taught are anywhere close to other schools where they are expected to take the AP test,” Bertig said. “We have no way of knowing if they’re really understanding the material, if what’s being taught is similar to what’s being taught elsewhere.

“There’s no data, there’s no way to know, and these kids go through the classes and get their credit — and that’s good for them — but basically they’re paying for college credits and we don’t even know that they’re qualified.”

High School Principal Jody Rainey said the district submits the same syllabus to Mount Aloysius College that it submits to the AP for approval of each course.

“Then the Mount looks into their courses of study and decides which course it suits up there, so there’s an audit done by Mount Aloysius,” Rainey said. “We also have to submit the teaching credentials to the Mount as well for them to not only approve the course but the instructor who teaches the course.

“Students who choose to take that credit have to declare it by October, and make their payment to the Mount by then.”

In other business, the school board:

• Accepted a proposal by McCrory and McCrory Certified Public Accountants to perform the district’s local audit for 2016-17 at a fee of $12,500.

• Approved a collaborative agreement between the district and NHS of the Pennsylvania Behavioral Health Division Programs for 2017-18.

• Appointed Vicki Smith, the board president, to represent the district as a voting delegate to the Pennsylvania School Boards Association leadership conference on Oct. 20 in Hershey.

• Approved a three-year agreement with Edlio to provide website content management services from July 1 to June 30, 2020, at an annual cost of $4,200 and a first-year setup fee of $1,000.

• Approved the district’s participation in the E-rate Program to purchase telephone service from the 2017-18 school year from Consolidated Communication at a monthly charge of $400.

• Named First Commonwealth Bank, S&T Bank, Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust and Pennsylvania School District Liquid Asset Fund as depositories for district funds.

• Accepted the donation of a 10-by-20-foot greenhouse from Brad and Lisa Adams,

• Approved FMLA leave for cleaner Lola Skoff retroactive to Wednesday for an unspecified time.

• Approved Lisa Worcester, Carie Schmidt, Lynne Black and Lisa Traister as parent volunteers for the after prom, retroactive to Friday, May 12.