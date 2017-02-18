HOMER-CENTER: Testing finds water safe in school buildings

CENTER TOWNSHIP — High levels of lead in the water last month forced Summit Elementary School in the Butler Area School District to close down.

Early last year, the lead levels in the Flint, Mich., water system triggered a federal state of emergency that still hasn’t been solved.

The Homer-Center School District has taken steps to make sure lead doesn’t become an issue in the school’s water supply and system.

In a report to the school board Thursday, district Facilities Supervisor Ed Sutter and Superintendent Charles Koren said recent water quality tests show virtually no trace of lead.

Sutter called the test a proactive effort in response to the emergence of lead as a national topic of conversation and health concern.

“Our water provider (Central Indiana County Water Authority) tests numerous times a year at 28 points in the system and their numbers are for public scrutiny,” Sutter said. “They don’t have any issues.”

Neither does the school.

“We are very pleased to report our most recent test returned the result of no lead contaminants,” Sutter said. “Specifically we are reported as ‘less than 0.005 mg/l,’ which is the lowest possible measurement and indicates no lead registered in the Homer-Center school sample.”

Sutter and Koren said the district has adopted a “three T’s” voluntary water safety program as recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency. The program calls for training maintenance personnel for efficient and effective operation of the water system; testing through Environmental Services Laboratories, of Indiana, an independent vendor, using samples of long-standing water that would be most likely to show presence of contaminants; and telling the community of the district’s findings.

Sutter said the test results would be posted on the district website.

In other business, the school board:

• Learned that Indiana County Technology Center has hired Robert Kanick Jr., of Indiana, as the business manager.

Part of his salary would be assumed by the evening adult education program, according to board President Vicki Smith, the district’s representative on the ICTC board.

• Authorized business teacher Charles Kirkland to attend the “Let’s Get Digital” seminar April 20-21 at Bloomsburg University at a cost to the district of $135 and a substitute for one day.

• Learned from elementary school Principal Michael Stofa that kindergarten registration will be held March 1. Parents and guardians may ask for forms to be mailed to them, or download them from the district website.

• Approved attendance of Sue Mazur and students at a mathematics competition at Indiana University of Pennsylvania on April 20 at a cost of one substitute teacher for the day.

• Learned from board Vice President Gerald Bertig that the Buildings & Grounds Committee has begun identifying capital project and major repair needs in the schools.

“It’s an ongoing process, and we don’t really have a firm deadline,” Bertig said. “We have quite a number of substantial items, but none need to be done immediately.

“Some are bigger wish list items that would have to wait for until we can figure out how to afford more, most likely at a time when our current projects are paid for. So those are more ‘down the road’ projects.”

Short-term needs could cost $500,000 Bertig said; long-term needs would run more.

Among the projects the committee wants to revive is the plan for a community memorial and decorative entry plaza at Memorial Field, a plan that was priced at about $235,000 when introduced three years ago. Bertig and Smith encouraged district residents to donate to the Homer-Center Education Foundation Inc. to sustain the memorial.

• Approved the district’s participation in the Armstrong-Indiana Intermediate Unit 28 PPT (Pregnant and Parenting Teen) Program for the 2017-18 school year. The district’s share of the cost is $900.

• Approved four requests by school and community groups for use of district facilities including indoor baseball and softball practice, a fourth-grade basketball tournament, local baseball and softball clinics, and the Scholastic Family Night Book Fair.

• Learned from high school Principal Jody Rainey that the district won a $500 grant from Kids in Need Foundation to purchase virtual reality goggles for science classes.

“This will enable our students to take 3-D virtual tours of outer space, deep oceans and other science-related explorations,” according to Rainey’s report.

Computer technology teacher Vicki Olinger applied for the grant.

• Hired Parker Surveying & Engineering LLC, of Indiana, as the design consultant for the proposed elementary school playground renovation project at a fee of $2,600.

• Recognized students Anna Overman, the Kiwanis Senior of the Month for February; 11th-grader Stephen Plowcha, the Wildcat Recognition Award recipient at the high school; and first-grader Elija Turk, the elementary Wildcat Award winner for this month.

• Approved Daniel Cooper, of Cooper & Lepore, of Carnegie, Allegheny County, as the district’s solicitor for 2017-18 at a rate of $80 an hour plus $20 per trip, each way, to the district offices.

• Approved a series of recommended budget transfers for the 2016-17 fiscal year.

• Accepted a donation of 20 folding side arm chairs and a cart from Zion Lutheran Church in Indiana.