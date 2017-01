Shown here is part of North Main Street in Homer City, often called Yankeetown. (Submitted photo)

Notice the trolley tracks on the right and the Pennsylvania Railroad tracks on the left running to Indiana. These tracks also connected Homer City to Blairsville.

This photo is from the collection of Indiana County historian John Busovicki, of Clymer.