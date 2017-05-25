Hoop shoot contestants recognized

Samantha and Danielle Griebel, of Punxsutawney, were recently honored by State Rep. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, as he presented both of them with a Pennsylvania House Citation.

Samantha, the 2016 state, regional and Elks Hoop Shoot national champion, was recognized for making it to the Elks State Hoop Shoot in 2017 for the second consecutive time. This year, Samantha placed second at the state competition, losing by only one basket.

Danielle Griebel made it to the Elks State competition three consecutive years. Danielle was recognized for her accomplishments, especially during her 2015 Nationals Hoop Shoot run. That year, Danielle was the both the state and regional champion, and represented the Tri State area (New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey) at the national competition in Springfield, Mass. In 2016, she placed second at the state competition, also losing by one basket.

After winning the title of national champion, Samantha began a long year. She appeared as a special guest at the Elks State convention in Harrisburg. She also was honored on both the Pennsylvania House and Pennsylvania Senate floors. Samantha and members of her basketball team made an appearance in Clarion’s Autumn Leaf Festival Parade. A number of teammates and their parents spent just as much time on the basketball court renovating the Big Run War Memorial as they did practicing and playing basketball this year. To finish off a long year, Samantha found time to make a final stop at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield to see where her name is permanently inscribed.

PHOTO: State Rep. Cris Dush presented citations to Danielle and Samantha Griebel. (Submitted photo)