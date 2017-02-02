Hospital authority announces new officers

Dana Henry was reappointed as a member of the Indiana County Hospital Authority for a five-year term expiring Jan. 1, 2022, during the Jan. 11 Indiana County Board of Commissioners meeting.

All officers of the authority were re-elected to one-year terms at the annual reorganization on Nov. 18. Officers are Rodney Ruddock, chairman; Frank Kinter, vice chairman; Marsha Brown, secretary; Cathy Degenkolb, treasurer; and Henry, assistant secretary and assistant treasurer.

In other business, the authority set the following meeting dates for the new year: Feb. 17, May 19 and Aug. 18. All meetings are conducted at 11:30 a.m. in private dining room No. 1 on the first floor of Indiana Regional Medical Center. The annual reorganization meeting will be held Nov. 17 in Classrooms A and B on the second floor of the IRMC UrgiCare outpatient building.