Hospital unveils renovations

by The Indiana Gazette on February 17, 2017 10:54 AM

Pictured at the unveiling Thursday were, from left, Joe and Nathan Kovalchick; Ann White, IRMC board chairwoman; Todd Brice, CEO of S&T Bank; Heather Reed, executive director of the Indiana Healthcare Foundation; Joe Reschini; and Steve Wolfe, hospital CEO. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

Surgical technician Debbie Bolinger led a tour of a new surgical room during an open house Thursday at Indiana Regional Medical Center, where the hospital unveiled Phase II of improvements. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

Indiana Regional Medical Center unveiled three more pieces of its centennial building project Thursday: The Kovalchick Family Intensive Care Unit, the S&T Bank Ambulatory Care Unit and the Reschini Group Endoscopy Suite are now operational.

These three units comprised Phase II of the hospital’s $50 million construction project. The first phase included the opening of seven new operating room suites, elevators and a 15-bed post-anesthesia care unit last year.

“Our ability to provide the highest levels of care in the region are now unparalleled,” Stephen Wolfe, president and CEO of IRMC, said in a release.

“Our commitment to technology and superior facilities will serve our patients for years to come.”

Heather Reed, executive director of IRMC’s Healthcare Foundation, also announced that the hospital surpassed its capital campaign goal of $5 million.

“I am extremely excited to share this wonderful news with the community — the very people that made the commitment to invest in this project and the future of IRMC,” Reed said in the release.

In all, the project is renovating about 45,000 square feet of the hospital and adding nearly 40,000 square feet of new space.

IRMC opened as a 40-bed facility in 1914. Today the hospital has more than 160 beds, admits more than 7,500 patients and treats nearly 250,000 outpatients annually.