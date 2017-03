on March 05, 2017 12:53 AM

This photo shows the Plumville Hotel among other buildings and is from the collection of Indiana County historian John Busovicki, of Clymer. (Submitted photo)

Plumville, along Route 85 in South Mahoning Township, was noted as “Plumbville” on the Harrison map of 1847.

Its post office opened on July 21, 1853, with Philip Mikesell as postmaster.

It became a borough in 1909.

