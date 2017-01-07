House scholarship applications available

HARRISBURG — High school seniors can now apply for a Pennsylvania House of Representatives Scholarship to help cover the costs of higher education, state Rep. Dave Reed, R-Indiana, has announced.

Each year, two students preparing for post-secondary education are awarded four-year scholarships through the program. It is open to graduating high school seniors who are Pennsylvania residents with plans to attend a Pennsylvania college, university or career school as a full-time student. Students must have attained a minimum 3.0 cumulative grade-point average in high school in order to be eligible for the scholarship. A student’s commitment to community, leadership qualities, extracurricular activities and financial need are also taken into consideration.

To apply, interested students should visit RepDaveReed.net and click on House Scholarship Information.

The application deadline is March 1.

The scholarship program is administered through the Foundation for Enhancing Communities and is privately funded by individual and corporate donors.

No tax or other public funds are used. Scholarships are awarded through an independent panel of judges chosen by the foundation.