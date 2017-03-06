Human Services Department lists area agency activities

ANNOUNCEMENTS

• The Indiana County Office of Planning and Development will be offering a 55+HEPP (Home Efficiency Pilot Program) to provide home efficiency upgrades for homeowners aged 55+ in Indiana County. The intention of the program is to replace inoperable or nonexistent furnaces with new high-efficiency furnaces. The home’s building envelope will also be assessed for other energy savings upgrades such as insulation of attic and rim joists, storm and entry doors, windows and hot water tank replacement. The goal is to keep our older residents in a warm, safe environment and lower their energy and utility costs. Participants are asked to submit a copy of their fuel and utility bills prior to installation of the energy efficiency upgrades and again one year later. This will enable them to analyze usage and savings data and compile a report to utilize in future funding applications. For more information or eligibility requirements, or to receive an application and brochure, call Tina Coleman at (724) 465-3872.

• Apply for a car seat loaner and get it properly fitted through the Car Seat Safety and Loaner Program. The program is held at and sponsored by the Citizens’ Ambulance Service and is by appointment only. Call (724) 349-5511.

• The Community Action Council Inc. at Chevy Chase is sponsoring the LOVEBOX program, which offers weekend love boxes to feed income-eligible children in need who may not be able to afford a meal during the weekend. One box will be distributed per household and may be picked up each Friday between 3 and 4 p.m. Registration is required. To register or for more information, call (724) 463-0674 or stop by the center at 640 N. Fifth Ave., White Township.

• The Indiana state police barracks will be offering free car seat checks on the third Wednesday of each month. All families must register ahead of time with Trooper Greenfield at (724) 357-1998. Do not show up at the barracks without registering in advance.

• Naloxone (Narcan) training is offered by the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an overdose caused by an opioid drug (i.e., prescription pain medication or heroin). It blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and can restore breathing within two to eight minutes to prevent death. Anyone can obtain free naloxone by completing training with a staff member. Call to schedule an appointment in Indiana County at (724) 463-7860 or in Armstrong County at (724) 545-1614.

• The PA Department of Health is offering vaccines/immunizations by appointment only at the Indiana County State Health Center, 75 N. Second St., Indiana, and the Blairsville Community Center, 101 E. North Ave., Blairsville. Vaccinations/immunizations are free or $5 per visit, depending on eligibility. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call (724) 357-2995. Free STD testing is offered at the Indiana location. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call (724) 357-2995.

— The Immunization Clinic, for uninsured or underinsured children, will be open from 9:45 to 11:15 a.m. March 15 at the Blairsville Community Center, 101 E. North Ave., Blairsville.

— The Immunization Clinic, for uninsured or underinsured children, will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. March 27 at the Indiana County State Health Center, 75 N. Second St., Indiana.

— Free STD Testing is available from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Thursday at the Indiana County State Health Center, 75 N. Second St., Indiana.

• The Southwestern PA Food Security Partnership (SNAP) works to provide people and families with the resources necessary to buy food with food stamps. For more information, contact Tabitha, Indiana County SNAP outreach coordinator, at (724) 549-8463.

• The Salvation Army Food Pantry is open to the public. Photo ID is required and appointments are encouraged but not mandatory. For more information, call (724) 465-2530.

• The Indiana County Department of Human Services and the United Way of Indiana County have partnered with PA 2-1-1 Southwest to bring a free Human Services Helpline to Indiana County. County residents are able to dial 211 and be connected with a live operator 24 hours per day, seven days a week, who can connect them with human services help. Please share this number with family and friends who may not be sure where to turn for help with such things as emergency shelter, food banks, crisis intervention, child care, and other health and human service resources. Go to www.pa211sw.org; www.uwindianacounty.org or www.humanservices-countyofindiana.org for more information.

• Aging Services Inc.’s Apprise Program is a free health insurance counseling program designed to help all Pennsylvanians with Medicare. Counselors are trained staff and volunteers who can answer questions and provide objective, easy-to-understand information about Medicare. For more information, call (724) 349-4500.

• Aging Services Inc. runs a thrift shop from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays at the Indiana Social Center, 1001 Oak St., Indiana. Donations of gently used clothing are accepted. Call (724) 465-2697 for more information.

• The Saltsburg Social Center will hold a community breakfast from 9 to 10 a.m. every Tuesday. Breakfast is open to the public and no reservations are needed. The cost is $2.50. For more information, call (724) 639-9055.

• The Chestnut Hills Social Center, 26 Heybert Drive, Old Route 22, Blairsville, hosts open acoustic jam sessions on the first and third Tuesdays of the month from 10 a.m. to noon. If you can play an instrument, like to vocalize, or simply enjoy listening to other people make music, this is for you. No reservations are needed to attend, and the public is invited to come and join us. If you have questions, call (724) 459-5251.

• The Walk Works Program meets at 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Indiana Social Center, 1001 Oak St., Indiana. Come join in on the fun and walk off the holidays while getting healthier with every step! For more information, call (724) 465-2697.

• Aging Services Inc. will host open painting at 10 a.m. every Wednesday at the Chestnut Hills Social Center in Blairsville. The event is open to the public and has no instructor or class — just a group of artistic people being creative together. Go and paint your own masterpiece! Questions? Call (724) 459-5251.

• Senior Employment Program is seeking people 55 and older who are interested in working for the elderly, performing minor home repairs and yard maintenance, and providing transportation to local and Pittsburgh area appointments. Those who need to hire someone to care for a loved one are also invited to reach out. For more information, call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.

• Elder Abuse Awareness Program: In Pennsylvania, elder abuse is defined as abuse, neglect, exploitation or abandonment. The signs of elder abuse may not always be easy to read. If someone you know needs help, call Aging Services Inc., at (724) 349-6190, 24 hours a day. Reporter’s identities are never disclosed.

• Creekside Area Food Pantry, for residents of Creekside, Ernest and Washington Township, is open from 10 a.m. to noon the second Thursday of the month at the Creekside United Methodist Church. Appointment times are also available. For more information, call (724) 463-6004.

• A variety of free clothing for children and adults will be available at Christos Clothes Closet from 10 a.m. to noon on generally the third Saturday of every other month at Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., Homer City. The next day will be March 18. For more information, call (724) 479-2695.

• Community Kitchen is looking for volunteers to help prepare and serve meals. The kitchen is open from 4 to 6 p.m. the first, second and third Thursday of the month at Dixonville Wesleyan Church Social Hall, the second Thursday of the month at Church of the Resurrection, Clymer, and the third Thursday of the month at Penn Run Christian Outreach Center. To find out what is in need or for more information, call Cindy Briggs at (724) 397-9498 or visit sites.google.com/site/dwccommunitykitchen.

• Katie’s Closet provides a wide variety of free clothing for adults and children from 9 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. every Monday at Zion Lutheran Church (upstairs) on the corner of Church and Sixth streets in Indiana.

• First United Methodist Church of Marion Center’s Clothing Closet provides free clothing from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday in Marion Center. For more information, call (724)-397-5517.

• Free clothing will be available the last Saturday of the month at Jacksonville Presbyterian Church’s clothing closet in Kent. For more information, call (724) 726-8895 or (724) 479-8237.

• Calvary United Methodist Church’s Clothes of Many Colors free clothing closet in Brush Valley will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month, weather permitting. For more information, call (724) 479-8290.

• My Best Friend’s Closet, sponsored by the Saltsburg United Methodist Church, is a free, gently used clothing closet that takes place from 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturday of every other month. The next day is March 11.

• The Indiana County chapter of the American Red Cross is looking for blood donors. If you are 16 years of age or older, weigh at least 105 pounds and are in good health, you may donate blood every 56 days. Minors must have parental permission. No appointment is necessary. Call (800) RED-CROSS for more information.

• Have a loved one struggling with addiction? Are they resistant to getting into treatment? Want to get them help but not sure how? If you are interested in family intervention services, The Open Door is now offering alcohol and other drug interventions. For more information about costs and setting up an appointment, please call (724) 465-2605.

COMING EVENTS

• SAFE Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Indiana Mall. This is a free day of safety awareness for everyone. Community members who provide safety, law enforcement, health care, victim support, agencies, emergency services or safety services to the community will have information display tables. For more information or to register, contact the Arc of Indiana County at (724) 349-8230 or email Barbara Telthorster at btelth@arcindiana.org.

• A Financial Literacy Collaboration Workshop will be held from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at ICCAP, 827 Water St., Indiana. Facilitated by local bank representatives, topics include: Wants vs. Needs, Tracking Spending Habits, Preparing a Budget, Living Within Your Needs, Saving Money and Debt Repayment. The workshop is free. For information and registration, call (724) 464-5220 or email FLCindco@gmail.com.

• Indiana Regional Medical Center Mobile Medical Unit holds Free Blood Pressure Screenings each month as follows:

— Tuesday: Mahoning Hills Social Center, 10 a.m.; Twolick Social Center, 12:30 p.m.

— Tuesday: Armagh Social Center/Armagh Fire Hall, 10 a.m.; New Florence Social Center, 11:30 a.m.

— Wednesday: Northern Cambria Senior Center, Northern Cambria, 10 a.m.; Aultman Social Center/Aultman Fire Hall, noon

— Thursday: Indiana County YMCA, Indiana, 9:30 a.m.; St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church/Homer City Social Center, noon

For more information, contact Amanda Augustine at (724) 357-7497.

MEETINGS

Children’s Advisory Commission of Indiana County Meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at ARIN IU#28. For more information, call (724) 463-8200, ext 4218.

CLASSES

• Aging Services Inc. holds an hour-long water aerobics class for those 60 or older. The class is done in the shallow end of the pool, so knowing how to swim is not necessary. Cost is $4 per class. For more information and to register ahead of time, call (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.

• “All About Baby” workshops focus on getting to know baby, visits to the doctor, immunizations, bath time fussiness, safety, child care and infant nutrition. It is held at the Indiana Regional Medical Center’s Urgi Care Center, second floor. For costs, dates and times, call (724) 357-7075.

• “Children in the Middle,” offered by the Center for Divorce Education, is a parenting education class effective in changing both parents’ attitudes and behavior about divorce-related problems faced by their children. For more information, call the Community Guidance Center at (724) 465-5576.

• Cyber CPR is a new way to learn adult CPR and first aid. Participants take the knowledge portion of the course online at their own pace. The CPR and first aid skills are then tested in the classroom with an instructor. For more information or to register, call (800) 733-2767 or go to www.redcross.org/PA/Indiana.

• “I Can Cope,” sponsored by the American Cancer Society and the Herbert L. Hanna Center for Oncology Care, is an educational series for cancer patients and their caregivers. Contact Kristen at (412) 919-1078 or email Kristen at Kristen.Hillebrand@cancer.org.

• “Look Good ... Feel Better” is a free program held in cooperation with the American Cancer Society to teach beauty techniques to female cancer patients in active treatment to help them combat the appearance-related side effects of cancer treatment. Dates and locations vary. Call (800) 227-2345 or (888) 227-5445 or visit www.cancer.org for more information.

• Managing Your Diabetes is held at Indiana Regional Medical Center. For more information, call (724) 357-7164.

• “Smoke-Free for Life” is a smoking cessation clinic through Healthy Lungs Pennsylvania designed to help people quit smoking and stay smoke-free for life. For dates and clinic sites, call (800) 220-1990.

FAMILY SUPPORT

• AL-ANON meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday at The Open Door in Indiana, address (724) 726-5406, and 8 p.m. every Friday at Marion Center Presbyterian Church, (724) 397-8606, for family and friends of alcohol and drug addicts.

• Brain Injury Outreach and Support program is for those who suffer from a brain injury, their family members and anyone who would like to be a peer or mentor for someone with a brain injury. For more information, contact Lisa Cullen, project coordinator, at (800) 237-9009 or at lcullen@cilscpa.org.

• Caregiver’s Support Group, a monthly support group for caregivers of people 60 years of age and older, offers caregiving tips and emotional support. Meetings are at 2 p.m. the last Wednesday of the month. For more information, call Rene at (724) 349-4500 or (800) 442-8016.

• Connections by Choice, Catholic Charities, provides support and training for families with foster or adopted children, including pre-adoptive, foreign and domestic families. For more information, call (724) 463-8806.

• Drug and Alcohol Family Education Support Group meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at The Open Door, address in partnership with the Armstrong-Indiana Drug and Alcohol Commission. This is a free eight-week curriculum for individuals seeking to learn more about addiction and the impact addiction has on the family. Participants must be 18 or older, unless accompanied by an adult. Register at (724) 465-2605, ext. 125.

• HIV/AIDS Support is offered two times monthly at UPMC Lee Regional Community Care Management for those living with HIV/AIDS. All support group meetings are facilitated by a social worker. For more information, call (814) 524-3032 or (866) 429-1583.

• La Leche League provides mother-to-mother information and support for those planning to breast-feed or are currently breast-feeding. The group meets at 10 a.m. the last Wednesday of the month in the IRMC Outpatient Building, classrooms A&B. For information or 24-hour support, call (724) 463-4661.

• Myasthenia Gravis Association offers monthly face-to-face support group meetings. For dates and times, call (412) 566-1545 or visit www.mgawpa.org. A virtual support group is available at www.facebook.com/mgawpa.

• National Alzheimer’s Association Greater PA Chapter provides referrals to meetings, services and agencies. For more information, call (800) 272-3900.

• A Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. on the last Thursday of the month at IRMC’s Classroom A&B in the Urgicare Building. The group is for people with Parkinson’s as well as their caregivers;. For more information, call (724) 388-6201 or email dgiever@comcast.net.

• Spinal Cord Injury Support Group meets at 2 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at Center For Independent Living of South Central PA, Altoona. For more information, call (800) 237-9009.

• “Tea Time with the Nurse Navigator” is an individualized hour to ask questions and discuss concerns about breast cancer before, during or after breast cancer treatment. For more information, call (724) 357-8309.

GRIEF SUPPORT

• Adult Grief Support is offered in six-week sessions. Dates and locations vary. For more information, call Excela Health Call Center at (877) 771-1234.

• Bowser-Minich Bereavement Support Services offers lectures and grief seminars to public groups upon request. Call (724) 349-3100 or (888) 923-5550.

• C. Frederick Bowser Funeral Home, Homer City, offers support services through an interactive website for bereavement and grief support literature at www.bowserfh.com.

• Crossroads Community Church/Blairsville meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month September through May. There is a $25 registration fee for MOPS International. Scholarships are available. Call (724) 459-6209 for more information.

• Curran Funeral Home Grief Support Group, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg. Call (724) 639-3911 for dates, times and location.

• Graystone Church GriefShare is a 13-week seminar and support group for people who are grieving the death of someone close to them. Sessions are offered in the spring and the fall. Registration is not necessary, and participants may join at any time in the series. Call (724) 349-5556 for the date of the next session and more information.

• GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) helps families and individuals who are grieving due to a substance misuse death and provides support via phone and private meeting. For more information, call (724) 762-3344, email atskelly17839@gmail.com or visit www.grasphelp.org.

• John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, White Township, offers a bereavement support group open to the public. Call (724) 463-4499.

• Hopeful Hearts, a service of the VNA of Indiana County, is a child-focused family bereavement support center that provides peer support at no cost for all family members when someone close to the family has died. Families meet biweekly in a safe, caring and confidential environment. For more information about this program or volunteer opportunities, call Diane Giever at (724) 463-6340.

• Pregnancy Loss Support Group provides support for families who are grieving the loss of their baby through miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth or newborn death. Call (877) 771-1234.

• Rairigh-Bence Caring and Sharing Grief Support Group offers a support group, in addition to a bereavement lending library with booklets, videos, etc. For time and date, call (724) 349-2000.

• Richard Shoemaker Funeral Home Support Group, Blairsville, offers information and support by phone. Call (724) 459-9115.

• Resolve Through Sharing Bereavement Services are offered at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Obstetric Unit, for those suffering a neo-natal loss, miscarriage or tubal pregnancy. Trained counselors provide counseling and support and are available for private consultations by appointment. For more information, call (724) 357-7060.

• Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Support meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month at Riverfront Place, 810 River Ave., Suite 160, Pittsburgh. Private meetings are also available at (412) 322-5680, ext. 4, or skelly17839@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.grasphelp.org.

• VNA Grief Support is open to all of those coping with grief and loss. The group meets at 2:30 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month at VNA, 850 Hospital Road, White Township. For more information, contact the Rev. Spiker at (724) 463-6340.