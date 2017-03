HOMER CITY — The Central Indiana County Water Authority will flush hydrants from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in Homer City Borough, Roberts Addition and Coy Junction; Wednesday, March 15, in Center Township (not including Coral and Graceton) and White Township; and Thursday, March 16, in Coral and Graceton.

Customers may experience some temporary discoloration of water and lower water pressure.