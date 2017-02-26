Hydroponic starter kit donated

on February 26, 2017 12:54 AM

Pictured, from left, are Marilyn Can, IUP ECO; Thaddaeus Mondgomery, Ventor LLC; and Ricky Dishong, Sharon Buterbaugh, Nathaniel Haggerty, Cindy Phillips, Issac Lalim, Jimmy Bowser, Jerry Romoli and Jesse Oaks. In front is Chris Patton. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

Ventor LLC recently donated a hydroponic starter kit to Community Living and Learning’s day program, which will allow them to grow vegetables year round.

The donation was made possible by Ventor LLC, IUP ECO and SEEDS clubs business level Eco-partners.

Local businesses can become an Eco-partner by donating items that they would typically throw away.

For more information or to purchase a starter kit, visit ventorllc.org or email ventorllc@gmail.com.

