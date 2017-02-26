Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Sunday, February 26, 2017

Hydroponic starter kit donated

on February 26, 2017 12:54 AM
PrintComments() Email
Pictured, from left, are Marilyn Can, IUP ECO; Thaddaeus Mondgomery, Ventor LLC; and Ricky Dishong, Sharon Buterbaugh, Nathaniel Haggerty, Cindy Phillips, Issac Lalim, Jimmy Bowser, Jerry Romoli and Jesse Oaks. In front is Chris Patton. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)
Click photo for gallery

Ventor LLC recently donated a hydroponic starter kit to Community Living and Learning’s day program, which will allow them to grow vegetables year round.

The donation was made possible by Ventor LLC, IUP ECO and SEEDS clubs business level Eco-partners.

Local businesses can become an Eco-partner by donating items that they would typically throw away.

For more information or to purchase a starter kit, visit ventorllc.org or email ventorllc@gmail.com.

Pictured, from left, are Marilyn Can, IUP ECO; Thaddaeus Mondgomery, Ventor LLC; and Ricky Dishong, Sharon Buterbaugh, Nathaniel Haggerty, Cindy Phillips, Issac Lalim, Jimmy Bowser, Jerry Romoli and Jesse Oaks. In front is Chris Patton. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

Next Article
Reed wins Xfinity race at Daytona
February 26, 2017 12:53 AM
Comments
Disclaimer: Copyright © 2017 Indiana Gazette. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.