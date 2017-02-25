IASD holds Battle of the Faculties

Heidi Peterson, a teacher at Indiana Area Junior High School, played a game based on “Hungry Hungry Hippos” at Friday’s annual Battle of the Faculties at the high school.

For the game, participants were pushed on scooters as they collected tennis balls with a box. Battle of the Faculties features teams of teachers from IASD schools competing in various events while raising money for charity.

The events raised more than $13,000 for Hopeful Hearts, a grief support program for children and families.