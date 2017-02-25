Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Saturday, February 25, 2017

IASD holds Battle of the Faculties

by on February 25, 2017 11:00 AM
Indiana, PA
Heidi Peterson, a teacher at Indiana Area Junior High School, played a game based on “Hungry Hungry Hippos” at Friday’s annual Battle of the Faculties at the high school.

For the game, participants were pushed on scooters as they collected tennis balls with a box. Battle of the Faculties features teams of teachers from IASD schools competing in various events while raising money for charity.

The events raised more than $13,000 for Hopeful Hearts, a grief support program for children and families.



Kevin is a photographer for The Indiana Gazette.
