ICCAP food distribution rescheduled
Clymer, PA
The Indiana County Community Action Program food distribution in Clymer scheduled for Thursday is being moved to March 16 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Indiana, PA - Indiana County
The Indiana Area School District’s proposed new elementary school at the Ben Franklin site has moved forward through the municipal checks on the plans, though with two conditions imposed by White Township officials.
The school construction plan, at the heart of a $32.2 million project to realign the district’s elementary program, again met public opposition at meetings of the Indiana