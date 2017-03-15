Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

ICCAP food distribution rescheduled

on March 15, 2017 1:59 PM
Clymer, PA
The Indiana County Community Action Program food distribution in Clymer scheduled for Thursday is being moved to March 16 from 9 to 11 a.m.

 

