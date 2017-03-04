ICCAP plans food distributions
The Indiana County Community Action Program will distribute food next week at the following locations:
Tuesday
• Black Lick, Burrell Township: Black Lick Presbyterian Church, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Blairsville: Blairsville Presbyterian Church, Walnut Street, noon to 1 p.m.
• Pine Township: Pine Township Fire Hall, 9:30 a.m. to noon
Thursday
• Homer City Borough: Homer City United Methodist Church, 9 to 11 a.m.
• Rayne Township, Marion Center Area: Marion Center Fire Hall, 9 to 10:30 a.m.
• Washington Township, Creekside, Ernest: Creekside United Methodist Church Education Building, 10 a.m. to noon
o o o
People registering for the first time should arrive a half-hour before the end of the pantry. Contact the food bank at (724) 463-7440 with any questions.