Janice Selkirk, of Creekside, left, and Haley Empfield, of Indiana, sorted through handmade pottery bowls Wednesday at the Empty Bowls fundraiser at the Fraternal Order of Eagles lodge along Philadelphia Street in Indiana. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

A donation included a bowl, soup, bread and a cookie. Everything for the fundraiser was donated, and the $5,898 netted at the event benefits the Indiana County Community Action Program’s food bank.