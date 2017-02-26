ICCAP schedules food distribution

The Indiana County Community Action Program will distribute food for residents of South and West Mahoning townships and Plumville Borough at the Plumville Presbyterian Church on Main Street from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday.

o o o

People registering for the first time should arrive a half-hour before the end of the pantry. Contact the ICCAP food bank at (724) 463-7440 with any questions.

o o o

NOTE: The White Township food pantry will be moving to One Hope Church for March’s distribution.