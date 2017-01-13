ICCAP schedules food distributions

on January 13, 2017 10:48 AM

The Indiana County Community Action Program will distribute food next week at the following locations:

TUESDAY

• Armstrong Township, Shelocta Borough: Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 12:30 to 2 p.m.

• Young Township: Iselin Community Church, noon to 1:30 p.m.

• CSFP distribution: Food bank warehouse, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

CSFP distribution: Food bank warehouse, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

• Banks, Canoe townships: Rossiter United Methodist Church, 1 to 2 p.m.

• Clymer Borough: Clymer Fire Hall, 9 to 11 a.m.

• Saltsburg Borough, Conemaugh Township: Basement of the Saltsburg Community Center, 8 to 10 a.m.

People registering for the first time should arrive a half-hour before the end of the pantry.

Contact the ICCAP food bank at (724) 463-7440 with any questions about the program.