Saturday, February 18, 2017

ICCAP sets food distribution dates

on February 18, 2017 10:20 AM
The Indiana County Community Action Program will distribute food next week at the following locations:

TUESDAY

• Armstrong Township, Shelocta Borough: Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 12:30 to 2 p.m.

• Young Township: Iselin Community Church, noon to 1:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Green Township Food Pantry: Commodore Fire Hall, 10 a.m. to noon

THURSDAY

• Grant Township: Calvary Bible Church, 2712 Pine Vale Road, Glen Campbell, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

• United Area: Brush Valley Fire Hall, 9 to 11 a.m.

o o o

People registering for the first time should arrive at least a half-hour before the end of the pantry.

Contact the food bank at (724) 463-7440 with any questions.

 

