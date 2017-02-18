ICCAP sets food distribution dates
The Indiana County Community Action Program will distribute food next week at the following locations:
TUESDAY
• Armstrong Township, Shelocta Borough: Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 12:30 to 2 p.m.
• Young Township: Iselin Community Church, noon to 1:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Green Township Food Pantry: Commodore Fire Hall, 10 a.m. to noon
THURSDAY
• Grant Township: Calvary Bible Church, 2712 Pine Vale Road, Glen Campbell, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
• United Area: Brush Valley Fire Hall, 9 to 11 a.m.
o o o
People registering for the first time should arrive at least a half-hour before the end of the pantry.
Contact the food bank at (724) 463-7440 with any questions.