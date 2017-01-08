ICCAP to distribute food

The Indiana County Community Action Program will distribute food next week at the following locations:

Tuesday

• Indiana Borough: Trinity United Methodist Church, 8:30 to 10 a.m.



• White Township: Church of the Brethren, 9:30 to 11 a.m.



• Montgomery Township: Arcadia Presbyterian Church, 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Thursday

• Homer City Borough: Homer City United Methodist Church, 9 to 11 a.m.



• Rayne Township, Marion Center area: Marion Center Fire Hall, 9 to 10:30 a.m.



• Washington Township, Creekside and Ernest boroughs: Creekside United Methodist Church Education Building, 10 a.m. to noon

o o o

People registering for the first time should arrive a half-hour before the end of the pantry. Contact the food bank at (724) 463-7440 with any questions.



