Indiana County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July increased 0.4 percent to 7.4 percent, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

July’s rate was up 1.3 percent from July of last year.

The July 2016 seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for Pennsylvania and the nation were unchanged at 5.6 and 4.9 percent, respectively.

Indiana County tied Somers

