Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

ICMSA schedules annual dinner

on December 28, 2016 10:44 AM
PrintComments() Email

The Indiana County Municipal Services Authority will celebrate 44 years of service in Indiana County at the annual reorganizational dinner beginning at 4 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Rustic Lodge, 2199 Oakland Ave., White Township.

The schedule follows:

• 4 to 5 p.m.: directors’ business meeting

• 5 to 6 p.m.: social hour

• 6 to 7 p.m.: dinner (choice of prime rib or chicken bruschetta)

• 7 to 8 p.m.: brief program report and door prizes

To attend, RSVP by 4 p.m. Jan. 4 to the ICMSA at (724) 349-6640 or mduffalo@icomsa.org with the names of those attending and their main course selections.

 

Next Article
Commentary: To help economy, get some sleep!
December 28, 2016 10:39 AM
Commentary: To help economy, get some sleep!
Comments
Disclaimer: Copyright © 2016 Indiana Gazette. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.