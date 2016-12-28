ICMSA schedules annual dinner
The Indiana County Municipal Services Authority will celebrate 44 years of service in Indiana County at the annual reorganizational dinner beginning at 4 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Rustic Lodge, 2199 Oakland Ave., White Township.
The schedule follows:
• 4 to 5 p.m.: directors’ business meeting
• 5 to 6 p.m.: social hour
• 6 to 7 p.m.: dinner (choice of prime rib or chicken bruschetta)
• 7 to 8 p.m.: brief program report and door prizes
To attend, RSVP by 4 p.m. Jan. 4 to the ICMSA at (724) 349-6640 or mduffalo@icomsa.org with the names of those attending and their main course selections.