ICTC students hold fundraiser

Students in the Indiana County Technology Center’s Cosmetology program organized a basket and vendor show to raise money to attend the Mid-Atlantic Fashion Focus convention today and Monday at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Md.

The students hosted the event at the school Feb. 24 and worked to solicit donations of baskets from area businesses. Twenty-six vendors drew more than 200 people to the ICTC for the event.

The students at the event also collected canned goods for donation to the Indiana County Community Action Program.

PHOTO: Students in the ICTC cosmetology program raised money through a basket and vendor show in order to attend the Mid-Atlantic Fashion Focus convention in Maryland. Students in the program are, front row, from left, Taylor Mogle, of Indiana; Amanda Pitzerell, of Clymer; Michelle Reed, of Indiana; Lakin Lambing, of Creekside; and back row, Madison Duke, of Indiana; Lauren Schultheis, of Kittanning; Kenzi Wheeling, of Indiana; Adryann Shirley, of Penn Run; and Brittany Kinard, of Josephine. (Submitted photo)