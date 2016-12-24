Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Saturday, December 24, 2016

In the Christmas spirit

on December 24, 2016 9:45 AM
Indiana, PA
PrintComments() Email
Click photo for gallery

Don and Melissa Barris are in the Christmas spirit with an eye-catching lights display at their home along South Third Street in Indiana. (Bruce Siskawski/Gazette)

Next Article
U.N. votes to condemn Israeli settlements
December 24, 2016 9:40 AM
U.N. votes to condemn Israeli settlements
Comments
Disclaimer: Copyright © 2016 Indiana Gazette. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.