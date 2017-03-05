In wake of executive orders, lawyers discuss immigration rights

Two immigration attorneys said Saturday there is much ambiguity and uncertainty surrounding President Donald Trump’s executive orders aimed at deporting foreigners in the U.S. who don’t have proper documentation.

The attorneys advised guests at a civil rights and immigration rights presentation at the Islamic Center of Indiana in White Township to get familiar with their rights and seek assistance, if needed, from an attorney who specializes in immigration issues.

“I think everybody agrees there are certain people who by virtue of things they’ve done should be deportable, in particular when they’re undocumented,” said Haider Ala Hamoudi, a law professor at the University of Pittsburgh and an author on Islamic law in modern legal systems. “The real issue, I think, is to make sure that in deciding who those people are that, first, we focus on the truly dangerous, because our resources are limited. And second of all, that we make sure the police and immigration enforcement officials follow the rules that are laid out in order to do that. … And if they do that, there shouldn’t be any problem in deporting people and there should not be abuses of the system.”

Hamoudi said a couple evolving and important immigration issues to watch are “expedited removal” — at what point can U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents pick someone up and remove them from the United States without taking the person before an immigration judge.

The other issue involves illegally bringing children from another country into the U.S. Anyone who brings a child into the U.S. illegally — even the child’s parents — will be subject to prosecution, he said.

Hamoudi said most attention on immigration is focused on federal actions, but what states do can be very important, too. In Pennsylvania, legislation that recently passed the Senate may order local police to hold people who are wanted on ICE detainers.

“The question is, how much cooperation can be ordered? It’s much easier for the state of Pennsylvania to make local police do something than for the federal government to make local police do something,” he said.

Sara Burhan Abdullah, an attorney who specializes in immigration law and is an adjunct professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, said there are two general categories of people in the U.S. who can be deported. “Undocumented” describes those who crossed the border without a visa. “Therefore they have no real documentation when they enter the United States,” she said.

The other category, “present without a valid visa,” describes people who entered the U.S. with a visitor’s visa or a student visa but then stayed in the country after their term of duration expired.

Anyone here undocumented is removable, and she said a memo issued by the Department of Homeland Security prioritized those who might be deported first. Abdullah said they include those convicted of a criminal offense; anyone charged with a criminal offense that has not been resolved; anyone who has engaged in fraud; anyone who has abused any program related to public benefits, such as food stamps; and those who fall into a rather vague description of posing a risk to public safety.

Hamoudi and Abdullah counseled the guests at the event to know and understand their rights when they encounter a police officer or ICE agent. The attorneys said if a police officer or ICE agent comes to the door of a residence and does not have a search warrant or arrest warrant, the resident does not have to let them in.

Hamoudi said there have been incidents where ICE agents lied about being the police.

“Generally speaking, they are allowed to pretend to be the police and nobody stops them. … It has been a source of tension between ICE and police departments,” he said. “Never resist arrest” or interfere with an arrest, he advised.

The attorneys said people being questioned may tell police or ICE agents they will not answer questions without an attorney present.

“You have a right to remain silent” before a police officer, but lying to an officer is a crime, Hamoudi said.

And Abdullah said no one should sign anything they don’t understand. “Speak to an immigration attorney,” she said.

And she recommended that people in America on visas not travel out of the country, at the risk of not being able to return.

“The situation is very unclear,” she said.

The session Saturday was hosted by the Pittsburgh chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. CAIR’s mission, according to material distributed at the gathering, is to enhance understanding of Islam, encourage dialogue, protect civil liberties, empower American Muslims and build coalitions that promote justice and mutual understanding.

PHOTO: Haider Ala Hamoudi, a law professor at the University of Pittsburgh, spoke Saturday at the Islamic Center of Indiana. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette)