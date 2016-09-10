Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Saturday, September 10, 2016

Indiana ACs hold 48th reunion

September 10, 2016
Pictured, front row, from left, are Mark Rummel, Dick Crawford, Don Stemmerich, Don Fleming, Bill Vitalie, Bob Letso, Merle Pruner, Denny Wingard and Ed Gaydosh; standing, Ed Bistok, Marty Patti, Tim Sullivan, “Peep” Cikowski, Mont Mattocks, “Kuz” Pangonis, Charlie Mack, Gene Gaige, Dick Stadtmiller, Fred Simpson, Ed Anderson, Jim Racchini, George Wise, “Mole” Sipos, Garry Dixson, Lynn Fry, Paul Hess, “Butch” Shick, Cloyd Ream, “Moose” Anderson and Carl Kologie. (Jamie Empfield/Gazette photo)
The Indiana ACs recently held their 48th annual reunion.

This year’s event started with golf at Meadow Lane in the morning and a steak dinner prepared by chef John Mitchell and his assistants in the afternoon at the Indiana Moose Lodge.

Not pictured, but in attendance, were Jim Leshock and Dwayne Dill.

Not pictured, but in attendance, were Jim Leshock and Dwayne Dill.

