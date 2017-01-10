INDIANA AREA: Alternative school plan voted down

A proposal to make basic upgrades to Indiana Area elementary schools won public favor Monday but didn’t sway school board members from pursuing plans already in motion for a $32.2 million construction and renovation project.

Director Walter Schroth introduced what he called an alternate proposal at the school board’s regular monthly meeting in the East Pike Elementary School multipurpose room, with a crowd numbering about 70 in attendance.

Under a plan in progress since September, the district has embarked on design and funding for a 900-student replacement for Ben Franklin Elementary School and improvement of East Pike Elementary to accommodate 450 students. The plan calls for closing Dwight Eisenhower and Horace Mann schools and demolishing the existing Ben Franklin building.

Schroth presented an analysis of basic structural needs, already documented in school board and architect studies, and suggested a plan to keep the schools “warm, safe and dry” for 10 to 15 years at a cost between $5 million and $7 million.

He said his plan would extend the life of the schools until the district pays off existing debt, which now calls for payments of about $3 million a year through 2028. At that point, Schroth said, the district would be in a better position to take on new debt.

“This plan justifies its level of expenses and minimizes the impact on taxpayers,” Schroth said.

Board members roundly praised Schroth for the time and effort invested in drafting the proposal, which he summarized in a five-page report with four pages of financial charts.

“My concern is this still leaves us with six buildings to maintain and I am not sure we need to have six buildings anymore,” said director John Uccellini.

“It does not address the staff issues,” such as the higher payroll for teachers who divide their time traveling between schools to teach specialty subjects and the number of administrators needed for six schools rather than four, board member John Barbor said. “And it would leave us with buildings that would be 15 years older than they are now.

“But I am not ironclad in my opposition,” he added.

Barbor, Uccellini and director Deborah Clawson said Schroth’s ideas should be considered if the current construction plan changes or bids come in higher than the cost limits established in the district’s application for reimbursement in the state’s PlanCon program.

“This should not be rejected out of hand,” Clawson said. She said it should remain under discussion by the board’s committees.

“I like this as a ‘Plan B,’” Uccellini said.

Director Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro supported Schroth’s plan because “it does not ramp up the district’s debt all at once,” she said.

According to bond repayment schedules, Indiana’s annual debt payments would increase to about $4 million a year and extend them eight more years to 2036, meaning that the district’s building project debts would increase from $32.7 million to $75.5 million.

The directors voted 5 to 3 against adopting Schroth’s proposal. Schroth, Cuccaro and Tamara Leeper were in favor; Barbor, Clawson, Uccellini, Doug Steve and Robert Edwards were opposed. Board member Diana Paccapaniccia was absent.

Schroth said following the meeting that he expected the outcome, but was disappointed that the directors didn’t formally assign the proposal to committees for discussion.

“I honed this proposal on the issues that have been identified and tried to put a dollar value to that, because that defines the problem. Problem Solving 101: Define the problem,” Schroth said. “The solution should reflect what the problem is. … This building plan is a solution in search of a problem.

“I’m disappointed that they rejected it but I’m hopeful that as this thing grows ... that they will reconsider this should the dollars grow to a point where we can’t afford it.”

District residents applauded Schroth’s plan even before it appeared on the agenda for discussion, and many approached and thanked him following the meeting. Area property owners, parents and taxpayers encouraged the board’s consideration during a public comment period to open the meeting, then protested the directors’ response when the meeting adjourned. Several dozen rose from their seats, turned their backs to the board, then faced them and displayed signs reading “We Have No Voice.”

In the comment session, Indiana Borough council member Richard Thorell said that closing Horace Mann and Eisenhower would work against the borough’s development objectives.

Jeffrey Debar complained that property tax rates have risen faster than wages in recent years, and Karen Border charged that district tax and debt projections are only estimates because the actual project costs won’t be known until bids come in.

Cookie Moretti asked the board to “start the new year by stepping back and engaging in discussion” with district residents about the building plans.

Jason Leeper criticized the proposed elevations, storm water drainage design and flood levels shown in the new Ben Franklin school schematics. He said the plan doesn’t account for future changes in flood levels attributable to the ongoing development in the Philadelphia Street and Ben Franklin Road area.

“It may be adequate to get a permit,” Leeper said. “But I recommend you scrap this plan and start over so we don’t have a building so vulnerable to flooding.”

Only Charles Craig stood in favor of the project as a necessity for providing the best education to students. He questioned the opponents’ argument that neighborhood schools in walking distance of students’ homes in Indiana Borough are attractive to homeowners and businesses.

“If that is so, why are homes near the schools not selling, even after lowering the asking price?” Craig said.

Also during the comment time, Tammy Curry and Leonard Anderson charged that Steve’s participation in teacher contract negotiations would be immoral and unethical because his wife, Julie Steve, is an English teacher at Indiana Area Senior High School.

Both demanded that Steve recuse himself from the bargaining process.

Steve said following the meeting that state ethics law, which once prohibited school directors from participating in contract talks with unions that represent their spouses, have been changed to permit those directors to take part in negotiations.

“According to our solicitor’s advice, I would not be doing anything illegal or that’s not allowed,” Steve said.

In other business Monday, the board:

• Accepted with regret the retirement notices submitted by nine teachers with a combined 259ﾽ years of service to the district: Brian Helsel and Greta Helsel, both Horace Mann teachers, with 37 and 33ﾽ years, respectively; Tammie Brunetta, Ben Franklin teacher, 31 years; Deborah Ribblett, East Pike teacher, 32ﾽ years; Lori Laverick, Horace Mann teacher, 30 years; Susan Stitt, Horace Mann teacher, 29 years; Beth Bailey, East Pike teacher, 26 years; Dana Piccolini, a family and consumer science teacher at the junior high, 20ﾽ years; and Georganne Milner, senior high driver education teacher, 20 years.

• Hired Samantha Betta as a long-term substitute teacher of chemistry for about 91 days at a rate of $238.26 a day.

• Approved requests for leaves of absence for senior high teacher Leah Lyons from Feb. 14 to the beginning of the 2017-18 school year; for senior high teacher Erin King for the 2017-18 school year; and for junior high reading specialist Bonnie Proctor from this month until the first workday of January 2018.

• Approved an extra-duty, extra-pay assignment for Allen Lockard as assistant junior high track coach for $2,500.

• Approved the administration’s recommendation to pay real estate tax collectors at the rates of $5.45 per bill in 2018-19; $5.50 in 2019-20; $5.55 in 2021-22; and $5.60 in 2022-23. The district will continue to pay an additional $500 a year to the Shelocta Borough tax collector as an incentive for someone to run for office, and $2,500 a year to the Indiana Borough tax collector to defray office rental expenses.

• Ratified an agreement to provide certified school nurse service to Indiana County Technology Center. The board tabled the proposal in October and approved revisions that call for all member districts to share in providing mandated school health services to ICTC.

• Approved payment of $35 a game for managers of home hockey matches, a figure that Superintendent Dale Kirsch said would be reimbursed by the hockey association.

• Adopted a memorandum of understanding between the district and Indiana County Children and Youth Services for transportation procedures.

• Approved attendance by Jennifer Rinkevich at the National Art Education Association Conference from March 2 to 4 in New York City at a cost not to exceed $1,188 plus $180 for a substitute.