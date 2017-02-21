INDIANA AREA: Board approves final site plan for new school

School designers presented a flurry of alternate plans for bus and car traffic on the new Ben Franklin Elementary School site Monday evening, before Indiana Area school directors selected an option that nearly matches the layout represented in rough drafts up until now.

The board also agreed to have an estimated 3,200 to 3,400 cubic yards of earth trucked to the site so the new school can be built 12 inches higher above the projected McCarthy Run flood level.

Engineer Keith Gindlesperger of H.F. Lenz Co. estimated the earthmoving cost at $90,000 to $110,000 and the change was the second increase in elevation recommended in the last two months.

The directors also heard another round of public comment from district residents, most of them opposed to the project.

The discussion and action came during a lengthy meeting of the board’s Buildings, Grounds & Transportation Committee and a brief formal meeting of the full board.

The selected site plan, known as Option 2B, provides 16 parking spaces for school buses on the north side of the new school and a looped traffic lane with room for 88 cars outside the main entrance on the west side of the building, linked by three driveways to South Ben Franklin Road.

Superintendent Dale Kirsch said the plan also puts the paved and soft-surfaced student playgrounds a bit beyond the bus parking area, then the faculty parking lot and rain gardens for stormwater drainage just past the playgrounds.

The option requires little additional work before the district advertises for contractors’ bids.

Project architect Vern McKissick said some of the other options, which would have switched the positions of the school bus and waiting lines for parents’ cars, came with recommendations to switch the school offices and pre-kindergarten rooms inside the building and to redesign the north side as the main entrance.

Those options also would have required a circuitous path for children to follow from the building to the playgrounds.

Along with the site options, the board reviewed a draft of a traffic impact study performed by HRG Engineering & Related Services, of Cranberry Township.

HRG’s 11-page report details the traffic patterns studied at intersections along South Ben Franklin Road and Indian Springs Road between Philadelphia Street and Oakland Avenue.

“Based on traffic engineering observations of the study area, data collected and various analyses, HRG does not anticipate any mitigation will be required at any of the site driveways or study intersections,” according to a summary of the report.

HRG recommends that the district post signs directing traffic to proper areas for student drop-off and pickup at the school, provide people to direct traffic near the entrances to keep pedestrians safe, and coordinate the times for school buses and pickup traffic so they don’t conflict.

A separate study by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is required by the White Township Planning Commission for approval of the site plan and construction permit.

The change in elevation would put the lowest floor 45 inches above flood stage, Gindlesperger said.

H.F. Lenz originally laid out the building to slightly exceed White Township’s requirement of 18 inches between the flood plain and the floor level.

In January, Gindlesperger said, the elevation was raised a foot to 33 inches above flood stage as a way to “balance the site” by moving excess earth onto the building footprint.

Engineers use the term “freeboard” to describe that cushion between potential high waters and the floor level.

“The original design was 21 inches of freeboard and we met the township requirements,” Gindlesperger said. “Keep in mind this is a continuing design approach. Once you have a layout, one of the last things you check is your earthwork volumes. So when you find out you have excess material, you try and determine where you can use that on the site to closer balance the site. That’s why we went from 21 to 33 inches.”

That increase coincided with ongoing public scrutiny of the McCarthy Run flood plain, but the second increase approved Monday was a result of the questions raised Jan. 30 at the board’s Outreach Committee meeting by local engineer Jason Leeper.

“Whenever there was discussion of the freeboard questions, I made a simple calculation and asked, ‘if we could raise it another 12 inches, what is the cost to bring fill in to do that?’” Kirsch said.

“So this is (the engineers’) response. I think there is still some debate on whether 33 inches is the right amount or 45 inches. And at the committee meeting, Mr. Leeper suggested (48) inches.

“So I just asked for a ‘back of the envelope’ calculation based on how much it was to bring that much fill on site.”

Leeper continued to question how the Lenz engineers decided on the building elevation Monday evening. Leeper and Gindlesperger disagreed on how the proper elevation should be calculated.

There was minor disagreement among board members on the necessity of the investment.

Noting that the plan already was 15 inches higher than the 18 inches required by local code, director John Uccellini called the additional 12 inches “overkill.”

“You’re 20 inches over the 500-year flood plain and if it ever gets that high, we’re having a much more serious problem than just the building,” Uccellini said.

“I think the higher the better, so if Jason says 48 inches, then 45 is OK with me,” director Walter Schroth said.

Citing personal bad experiences with flood plain calculations in Texas, board member Tamara Leeper said she disagreed with the township requirement.

“Reaching the 500-year flood plain, I think, is realistic,” Leeper said, telling the board about her family’s experience with dramatic changes in predicted flood levels at their former home in Houston.

“Flood plains change overnight … so I don’t think that just looking at what the township requires is enough. We are going into a huge amount of debt for this; people are very distressed in our community, and I think this needs to be a long-term project that is safe,” she said. “I don’t think we can be too conservative on increasing it and just because it’s within the law doesn’t mean that it’s prudent.”

“‘Overkill’ may well be true, but we only get one shot at this and I’d rather make it our best shot,” director John Barbor said. “For what will be a modest increase in cost, and for an increase in building safety, I think it’s worth the extra effort.”

The directors voted 7-0 on the earthmoving expense with Schroth, Barbor, Uccellini, Leeper, Doug Steve, Diana Paccapaniccia and Deborah Clawson in favor. Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro and Robert Edwards were absent.

As the board prepared to vote on the site plan and traffic configurations, Schroth said the plans that had been drawn up and presented to the board in a rush left him believing the design wasn’t the best.

“The architects are certainly better than what they’ve presented this evening,” Schroth said. “I think there is more work to be done, and before we actually approve this I think we should see the final documentation of what they are proposing.”

The board approved Option 2B on a 5-2 vote, with Schroth and Leeper opposed.

The district’s project manager, Daniel Kiefer, of Massaro Construction Management Services, displayed site plans showing where parking lots would be changed during the construction, where fences would separate the existing school from the work zone, where office trailers would be located and where wash stations would be set up to rinse dirt and mud from trucks exiting the site.

Construction is supposed to begin this summer and be completed for the start of school in August 2018.

The protocol of the committee meeting allowed district residents to freely join discussion of the matters at hand, and some asked questions about positions of the playgrounds, the distance from the building to a gas well and a natural gas transmission line, the logistics of school bus boarding times, how school buses could maneuver the turns in the driveways, and the qualifications of the site engineers.

During the special board meeting, residents brought familiar comments to the table.

Donna McCoy said district residents will have trouble paying property tax bills, and called for the board to heed the opposition to the project. Larry McCoy said the property reassessment placed a burden on real estate taxpayers, and Tammy Curry said property sales are lagging in the area.

Tim Wood asked the board to stop work on the elementary school project until the primary election, and then to cancel all action on the project until the end of the year if board members favoring the project are defeated in the May 16 primary.

The lone resident who spoke in favor of the project, Patricia Craig, downplayed fears of tax increases. She said the school district has raised the real estate tax an average of 2.5 percent each of the last eight years.

“So if the board raises the tax 3 percent every year, an extra one-half percent to have a modern new school is all right with me,” Craig said.