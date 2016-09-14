INDIANA AREA: Board seeks four teachers

August’s worries have become September’s realities.

Unexpected student enrollment increases that first alarmed Indiana Area School District administrators in late summer have turned into classrooms crowded with more students than the district’s recommended numbers.

To solve the issue, the school board on Monday agreed to hire four new elementary school teachers to ease the class sizes.

The new teachers would be permanent employees. The district budgeted money to pay salaries for three teachers, if needed, but the salary for the fourth would drain most of the money reserved for unexpected costs for the entire school year, according to District Superintendent Dale Kirsch.

They most likely would be assigned to teach fifth grade at Horace Mann and Dwight Eisenhower schools and first and second grades at East Pike School, Kirsch said, but because of enrollment fluctuations common at the start of the school year, “those could change tomorrow,” he said.

Kirsch said that because the district didn’t hire any elementary teachers during the summer, the office doesn’t have a pool of applicants that could be immediately called and hired. Advertising the jobs and conducting a couple of rounds of interviews would push the hiring into at least mid-October.

Kirsch said student enrollment last week was about 90 more than on the last day of the 2015-16 school year.

The administration’s first monthly enrollment report, reviewed by the board on Monday, showed the district had 2,877 students on Sept. 1, compared to 2,785 one year earlier.

The enrollment by building on Sept. 1 (and the 2015 figures):

• Indiana Area Senior High School, 856 (824)

• Indiana Area Junior High School, 649 (664)

• Elementary grades, 1,344 (1,297), including Ben Franklin, 482 (478); East Pike, 434 (396); Eisenhower, 230 (220); and Horace Mann, 194 (207).

In other business Monday, the school board:

• Listened to criticism of the district’s school bus service by STA Krise Bus Co. District resident Stephanie Keppich told the board that her elementary-school-age daughter had been dropped off at the wrong bus stop even through written instructions had been provided to the driver.

Instead of leaving the girl near her babysitter’s home, the driver left the girl at the stop closest to her home, where no one was there to let her in, Keppich said.

“I believe your bus system is broken,” Keppich told the board.

The directors did not publicly respond to the complaint.

• Approved plans for overseas travel by nine students and one teacher to Germany for nine days, by 10 students and one teacher to France for 15 days, and by seven students and one teacher to Spain for 21 days between March and May.

• Accepted with regret letters of resignation for retirement from junior high teacher aide Marjorie Snedden, effective Sept. 23, and from Ben Franklin School reading specialist Gail Maples, effective Oct. 3. Both have worked 25 years for the district. The board voted to advertise the teacher aide position.

• Hired Monica Caylor and Mary Angelo and full-time para-educators, effective Aug. 25 at an hourly rate of $12.

• Accepted board member Edwards’ resignation as the district’s representative to the Armstrong-Indiana Intermediate Unit board of directors and appointed director Clawson to serve the remainder of Edwards’ term through June 30, 2019.

• Authorized the administration to post and advertise if necessary for a confidential secretary to replace a retiring employee in the business office.

• Directed the administration to approve annual concurrent enrollment agreements with the University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, Mount Aloysius College and Westmoreland County Community College.

• Hired Micah McMillen as a custodian effective Sept. 13 at an hourly rate of $12.

• Approved attendance of board members Steve and Leeper at the Pennsylvania State School Boards Association’s annual school leadership conference by board members Steve and Leeper at a cost to the district of $434 each for registration plus travel expense.

• Approved the attendance of district teacher Katie Bungo at the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) recognition event in Washington, D.C., from Sept. 7 to 9.

• Approved an English as a Second Language tutoring program for 2016-17 at an estimated cost of $12,500 to be paid through a Title III grant.

• Approved a contract with Reschini Group for ACA reporting services for 2016 at unspecified costs.

• Approved participation in the Dictionary Project sponsored annually by the Rotary Club of Indiana, which provides free dictionaries for all third-grade students in the district.

• Employed teachers Steve Cochran and Robyn Bailey-Orchard as SAT preparation course instructors from Nov. 5 to March 14 at their per diem hourly rates for up to 54 hours.

• Voted to assess a $50 tuition fee for students to participate in the SAT preparation course.

• Employed teachers Ashleigh Henning, Sarah Kovach and Julianne Laird as mentor teachers for the 2016-17 school year at compensation of $670 a semester.

• Employed Megan Vallies as the Assistant Title I Coordinator for 2016-17 for up to 20 hours at the hourly per diem rate.

• Employed teachers Beth Murphy, Katie Kent and Lisa Friedhoff as after-school tutors at their per diem rates.

• Appointed 21 teachers to serve as needed for supplemental computer mediated courses at hourly per diem rates.

• Employed teachers Lucinda Kline and Marquetta Pisarcik as after-school math program instructors at Indiana Area Junior High School for 22 sessions per semester at their per diem rates.

• Employed Monica Borusiewicz, Heidi Higbee, Jennifer Rinkevich, Katie Bungo, Jennifer Helm and Valerie Birch as after-school math program instructors for second- through fifth-grade students in the elementary schools for 10 sessions per semester at their per diem rates.

• Approved an agreement with C. Mitchell — DHH Support Services for hearing interpreter services for the new school year.