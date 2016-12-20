INDIANA AREA: Board votes down security at meetings

Protest against a proposed elementary school construction and renovation project has continued into a fourth month at the Indiana Area School District, but with both school board members and district residents suggesting Monday that the passionate opposition has had its limits.

The school board voted down a proposal to allow the superintendent and board president to schedule security to attend board meetings when they believe it necessary.

The few supporters of the idea said the proposal wasn’t specifically rooted in the ongoing dissent against the building project, and was prompted by past confrontations and reflected broad cultural changes.

The board rejected the matter after directors and meeting spectators said it was unwarranted.

The vote was 7-2, with board President Doug Steve and director Diana Paccapaniccia in favor.

“Is there any reason for this for which the board would not already be aware?” director John Barbor asked.

Steve said the proposal was precautionary and compared it to a past board vote to summon the district solicitor to attend special meetings to handle legal issues if they arise.

Paccapaniccia said the district privately addressed a security issue several years ago when she was board president and director Deborah Clawson was superintendent.

She didn’t provide details.

“Fortunately the situation did not last long,” Paccapaniccia said. “But I consulted with my personal legal counsel at the time. We want this option now because of the past.”

Residents said that the motion on the agenda seemed to target the elementary school project opponents, who have dominated public participation at meetings the past three months with often loud and emotional appeals to the board to halt or postpone the project.

“The discourse we have had over the past few weeks has been civil,” resident Josephine Cunningham told the board. “I know there is passion concerning the district, but I do think that the majority of people who have come have been very civil and respectful in their comments.

“And it’s kind of disconcerting to have elected officials feel threatened by their neighbors, clients, customers, friends and colleagues.”

Barbor said the motion just looks bad.

“I’m reluctant to vote on the implicit threat of force when it seems to me there is no reason for it,” Barbor said. “I have seen nothing at these meetings where I felt the least need for security or the least threat. Absent that, I think we’re injecting a note of hostility that is uncalled for under the circumstances.”

District Superintendent Dale Kirsch said he agreed that most project opponents have been “very professional” in their approach to the board, but said a couple of board members told him they were concerned about their personal safety outside the board room and exiting the building over the past few months.

The state police suggested that the district call 911 and have them dispatched if anything happened, Kirsch said.

He also said the suggestion was put on the agenda because the board recently approved a security service for the senior high school and now has that option available for other district functions.

“This is an option and we hope we never need it,” Kirsch said. “It has some control in it, in that I would have a conversation with the board president at the time and consider it if there is something on the agenda that somebody may be concerned. No one who is serving on the board or attending the meeting in the public should feel threatened in any way, shape or form, at these meetings or leaving these meetings.

“Again I hope we never have to use it but having the option there is just that.”

Director Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro said introducing security at meetings would give the impression that the district would be trying to quash the expression of public opinion.

Barbor suggested that if the administration knew of a credible threat, the board should just cancel its meeting.

Board member Walter Schroth said that being a school director thrusts them into the public eye all the time, and that he is often approached by constituents while at work or on his personal time.

“I am often confronted about issues. It comes with the role,” Schroth said. “So I’m not sure this solves a problem.”

“It would never be my intention to impede anyone’s right to express an opinion, but no one should feel unsafe at a public board meeting,” Kirsch said. “That has been my reason for supporting it.

“But things have changed in the world, unfortunately. Speaking for myself, I have never felt threatened, but I would regret that if someone felt that way during a meeting.”

In other business, the school board defeated a motion to place a referendum question on the spring primary ballot to allow district voters to decide whether the board should continue the elementary school consolidation and construction project.

Schroth had proposed the question in response to residents’ ongoing opposition, a petition presented with 1,930 signatures — bolstered by 214 more submitted Monday evening — and resolutions opposing the project by Indiana and Shelocta boroughs and White and Armstrong townships.

The district solicitor, Patricia Andrews, told the board in a memo that state laws prohibit referendum questions that aren’t supported by statute, such as a provision in Act 1, the school tax law, requiring school districts to gain voters’ approval to increase a real estate tax by an amount greater than the local economic index.

The board voted 7-2 against the motion on the agenda, with Schroth and Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro in favor. Schroth acknowledged that the motion was fruitless, “but I will vote for it as a statement.”

Cuccaro said she voted yes for the same reason.

“More people have approached me, and I have had more phone calls about this issue,” she said. “It is important that the voting public be heard.”

The board also:

• Ratified a construction management services contract with Massaro CM Services, LLC. The company was approved in October to oversee the district’s elementary school building project and, under the contract, will be paid $509,000 for its services.

Steve said the contract is considered a “soft cost” in the overall construction plan and will be funded through the $9.9 million bond floated last month by the school board.

The board voted 6-3 on the contract with Steve, Paccapaniccia, Clawson, Barbor, Robert Edwards and John Uccellini in favor, and Schroth, Cuccaro and Tamara Leeper opposed.

• Unanimously rejected a proposed money-saving revision to the new Ben Franklin Elementary School design, which would have called for using the music stage area rather than the gymnasium as the cafeteria seating area. Project architects McKissick Associates estimated earlier this month, when the board tabled the proposal, that it could save $264,000.

Directors and administrators agreed Monday that the change would create more inconvenience by requiring additional handicap-access ramps in that section of the school.