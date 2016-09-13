INDIANA AREA: Board votes to shut 2 schools, build another

OFFICIALS AT Indiana Area School District, from left, Superintendent Dale Kirsch; Doug Steve, board president; and Anise Markle, board secretary, listened to residents during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting. BRUCE SISKAWICZ/Gazette

The Indiana Area School District board voted Monday to shutter two aging elementary schools in Indiana Borough and move to a two-school design for students in kindergarten through fifth grade after hearing last-minute pleas from district residents to maintain the traditional neighborhood schools.

The consolidation of the schools is expected to include construction of a new, larger building to replace Ben Franklin Elementary School at a cost that could exceed $20 million.

The size of a new school and the possibility of additions to East Pike Elementary School have yet to be determined.

The board debate and vote to close Horace Mann and Dwight Eisenhower schools came before an overflow crowd of more than 60 people in the board’s conference room.

Directors voted 6 to 3 to put the concept in the hands of architects to decide how Ben Franklin and East Pike in White Township should be reconfigured.

Board President Doug Steve, Vice President Diana Paccapaniccia and members John Barbor, Deborah Clawson, Robert Edwards and John Uccellini approved the motion. Directors Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro, Tamara Leeper and Walter Schroth were opposed.

Many district residents protested the plan for financial reasons, saying the area’s economy and recent property reassessment have put stress on individual taxpayers and the district as a whole.

Ken Setlock talked about businesses and industries that have exited the area, and said no new ones have come in to replace them.

“This is all great … when times are good,” Setlock said. “But my pockets are empty. I’ve had enough.”

“A new super school in Indiana … may be a great idea in the long run,” said Tony DeLoreto. But, he said, the tax base has been shrinking and tax bills are rising. “We as Indiana County property tax owners simply cannot afford it.”

DeLoreto, a Democrat, is challenging Don White in the state Senate’s 41st District.

During board debate, Cuccaro said she agreed the project would be a burden on taxpayers.

“I have never seen the economy like it is now,” Cuccaro said. “There is no business going on. There are tons and tons of houses for sale and people don’t know what they’re going to do.

“We need a new school, I don’t think there’s any question about this, but there is such a thing as moving too fast in a crisis. But you have to live within your means.”

In the comment period, Indiana Borough council members Peter Broad and Ben Ford both protested the planned closings because of the impact on the residential areas.

“We see (this) as a direct attack on our community,” Broad said.

Ford cited the council’s earlier resolution in support of Horace Mann and Eisenhower schools in Indiana’s Second Ward and Third Ward neighborhoods.

Ford, a professor at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, also downplayed the influence of a recent survey of Indiana elementary school teachers’ opinions on how the grade schools should be arranged. He said IUP professors don’t get a voice in campus building projects.

“Like me, teachers don’t get to decide what building they work in,” Ford said.

Former school board members Brian Petersen and Hilliary Creely, who were defeated in the November 2015 election, spoke against the project.

“There would be no demonstrable improvement in educational opportunities,” Creely said. Instead of spending $20 million for construction, she said, the district could use that amount to restore programs, staff and services that have been cut in recent years.

Petersen suggested the board had arrived too quickly at the decision to close two schools and left too many questions unanswered. He said the board has no plan for what to do with two empty school buildings, has no firm plan for upgrading East Pike, and hasn’t discussed staffing.

“And will you have enough buses to transport every student?” he said.

Brian Okey criticized the planning process and said it is uncertain whether the state would actually provide more than $5 million of reimbursement.

“This is likely the most far-reaching decision you will make, and you have opted for the most radical and disruptive option,” Okey said. “Yet the rationale for your vote tonight is thin. Your primary goals of balancing class sizes and cutting staff do not bring substantial educational benefits over the current alignment, and are a weak argument for the financial burdens you will create.

“The timely reimbursement of a small portion of the costs under PlanCon is a hope but not a certainty. The broader state funding issues for schools will not be resolved.”

Before the vote, Schroth called for the district to plan for that possibility but the board defeated his proposed amendment to the simply-stated motion to operate two elementary schools.

Schroth wanted to add the wording, “that with this motion the board agrees to develop a contingency plan to provide alternate sources of funding for the last 20 percent of the projects should PlanCon funding not be made available to the district.”

That was the only action Schroth proposed in a lengthy amendment. The rest of it was intended to put into words what was unsaid in the motion: “that the board formally rejects the four-school grade configuration and rejects the three-school option; that the board closes both borough elementary schools … not before receipt of occupancy certificates from appropriate agencies, (and) that the board formally writes off $8.7 million that was expended in the last 3 to 4 years on ESCO upgrades as well as office and security improvements” at Horace Mann, Eisenhower and Ben Franklin schools.

Barbor, Cuccaro and Leeper voted with Schroth for his amendment; the remaining five directors were opposed.

In board debate, Leeper said she values community schools but found that with students spread out over four buildings, many programs were lost. And while she agreed that consolidation to two buildings would provide better opportunities, she said she favored keeping three schools open.

“Now is not the time” for a new school, Leeper said. “I think we need to focus on programs, not buildings.”

District Superintendent Dale Kirsch weighed in before the board vote and repeated his opinion that the district would be best served with three schools, each housing kindergarten through fifth grade.

“If there was an easy solution it would already have been made,” Kirsch said. The 2014 realignment had helped to equalize class sizes within the recommended limits, and enrollment levels are projected to remain steady, he said.

He recommended a building project that includes replacing Ben Franklin but keeping Eisenhower in operation.

“It’s about having facilities to meet the needs and some of our facilities block that,” he said.

“But if it were up to me, and because of the size of the district, I believe having three elementary schools of kindergarten through fifth,” Kirsch said. “Ideally, I’d like to see a school remain in the borough.”

Paccapaniccia in the past had advocated for operating three schools but voted for the two-building plan Monday.

“Having two schools was not my first choice, but I’ve gotten here through time,” Paccapaniccia said.

She also said she heard from an area business recruitment person who pleaded for improvements.

“She said she brings business into this community all the time and their final decisions are based on the fact that we have buildings that are not conducive to modern education, and they back out,” Paccapaniccia said.

Edwards said he agreed that the economy is tough and that the district is on track to raise the tax every year regardless of a construction project.

“There’s never going to be a perfect time,” Edwards said, but the combination of low interest rates and the chance of getting $5 million of reimbursement are opportunities the district should not miss.

“There’s never a good time to spend money,” Barbor agreed. “But I also have talked to people who try to bring in business and they said the school physical plant is an obstacle.

“On balance, if we can have a better facility and a better program in the long haul, we need to tend to it. Operating two schools is the best choice.”

At the outset of the meeting, Steve delivered a prepared statement looking to defuse public criticism that had already been mounted against the board through newspaper opinion pages and social media.

Project cost estimates ranging from $37 million to $50 million were untrue, Steve said, explaining that the figures represented the total of different options under consideration and that the district could not implement every one of the options.

Steve said the latest cost estimate to construct a new school to house 900 students on Ben Franklin Road is $23.8 million and that the district could qualify for $5.5 million of reimbursement through the state’s PlanCon school construction subsidy program.

Steve also denied complaints that the district would “dramatically” increase the real estate tax to pay for construction.

“School taxes cannot increase above the Act 1 index without exceptions, and a building project is not an exception, unless you take it to a voter referendum,” Steve said. “So the only potential tax increase would be to the Act 1 index, which has already been presented in last spring’s budget projections for future years.”

In connection with the project, the board retained the Harrisburg-based architecture firm McKissick & Associates to design new construction, additions and renovations to the elementary buildings. McKissick, which has performed architecture services for the district since early 2014, was selected on a 6 to 3 vote with Barbor, Clawson, Edwards, Paccapaniccia, Steve and Uccellini in favor, and Cuccaro, Leeper and Schroth opposed.

The board’s building and grounds committee last week heard presentations from McKissick and three other engineering companies and recommended McKissick because of the company’s familiarity with the district and past service, Uccellini said.

The board also directed the administration to solicit proposals for construction management services by a company that would oversee the elementary reconfiguration project from design to completion.

And the directors approved an engagement letter between the district and The PFM Group for financial adviser services. PFM, known for years as Public Financial Management, has worked with the district for years to conduct bond sales for financing school construction and improvement projects.