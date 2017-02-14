INDIANA AREA: Board waits to issue bonds, amends plan

The Indiana Area School District directors Monday approved a pair of motions controlling the sequence of events in the district’s controversial plan to close Horace Mann and Eisenhower elementary schools in Indiana Borough and to enlarge East Pike Elementary and to build a new, larger Ben Franklin Elementary building.

Under the motions introduced by director Walter Schroth, with a suggested tweaking of the wording of one by director John Barbor, the school board agreed not to sign or execute any construction contracts until all needed permits for a new Ben Franklin building and a renovated East Pike building are physically in hand, and the district will not enter into further debt through bond funding until it has accepted construction bids and committed the district to building a new school or to making renovations.

A draft agenda for Monday’s meeting included a motion for the district to join with a financial adviser and a bond counsel to start the process of issuing general obligation bonds in the amount of $9,995,000 to help fund the elementary school projects. Board President Doug Steve announced at the start of the meeting that the bond item had been removed from the agenda.

The directors also voted to submit an amended PlanCon E for the proposed new Ben Franklin Elementary School. District Superintendent Dale Kirsch said the amended document provided more up-to-date responses to a few questions on the document and made a minor correction to an answer to a question about multi-municipality comprehensive plans in the school district. The amended PlanCon E with minor changes was prompted by questions raised by community members, he said.

PlanCon is a set of forms and procedures used by school districts to apply for commonwealth reimbursement when the district undertakes a major school construction project. The forms are designed to document a local school district’s planning process; provide justification for a project to the public; ascertain compliance with state laws, regulations and standards; and establish the level of state participation in the cost of the project.

PlanCon E deals with a number of design development considerations, including design simplicity and flexibility; adaptability to future change; elimination of wasted or excess space; energy conservation; and building and site security.

The directors Monday also agreed to have the district participate in an owner-controlled insurance program administered through Willis Towers Watson to purchase insurance coverage for the elementary building projects. Kirsch said the estimated cost of $712,800 for the owner-controlled insurance will be offset by lower bids from contractors because they will not have to include insurance expenses in their bids. Kirsch said the owner-controlled insurance option also makes insurance coverage for the project “much more manageable.”

Daniel Kiefer, a project manager with Massaro Construction Management Services, of Pittsburgh, the firm appointed last fall to oversee construction in the district’s planned consolidation of elementary schools from four buildings to two, gave the directors updated figures on what a new Ben Franklin school will likely cost.

Kiefer said that, based on fair market values, hard costs — including the actual construction costs and demolition expenses — are projected to be $25,655,000, and the soft costs — including things like design work, permitting and relocation expenses — are estimated to be $6,106,473, for a total of $31,761,473.

In a lengthy plan design update on the new Ben Franklin school, Vern McKissick, president of the architectural firm McKissick Associates, said there is no indication that a traffic signal or a turning lane will have to be added on Ben Franklin Road as part of the new school construction.

And he said that contrary to criticism voiced by opponents of the plan, students at the new school will not have to walk across a parking lot to get to a playground. Rather, McKissick said, a large paved play area will be used as a staging area for buses at the end of the school day.

Kirsch said that under the project’s proposed time frame, bids for the new school will be released April 5, construction will be underway this summer and the new building should be completed at the end of the summer of 2018.

Most of the 17 people who went to the speaker’s podium during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting were critical of the elementary school construction plan and of the directors for moving ahead with the project.

Some argued the plan has no evidence of providing any increased educational benefits; that students learn more in smaller schools and discipline problems increase in larger schools; and that the project relies on uncertain reimbursements from a state that is facing a nearly $3 billion budget deficit.

Several speakers chastised the directors for being willing to put the school district deeper in debt rather than delaying any new construction until the present debt is paid off, and for ignoring the wishes of thousands of district residents who have signed petitions opposing the new construction and have voiced opposition to the plan at public meetings and in letters to the editor.

In other actions Monday the board:

• Employed Danielle Rishell as a long-term substitute English/drama teacher during the 2016-17 school year for approximately 76 days at a per diem rate of $238.26.

• Accepted the resignation of Doug Popovec, junior high technology education teacher, due to other employment.

• Approved an internal budget transfer to allow 18 staff members to attend the National Daily 5 Conference in Pittsburgh on July 11 and 12, at an estimated cost of $10,200.

• Approved an agreement with White Township for the use of the Kennedy-King Park for high school softball practices and games.