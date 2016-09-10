INDIANA AREA: Directors to consider plan for two schools

The fate of the so-called “neighborhood school” system in Indiana will be on the line Monday evening when the Indiana Area School District board of directors considers whether to close Horace Mann and Dwight Eisenhower schools and to construct a replacement for Ben Franklin Elementary School.

A draft of the board’s agenda includes a motion for the administration and architect to design a two-building configuration for the district’s elementary students, from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.

A just-completed survey of district teachers may have steered the board to put the two-school plan up for a decision.

The proposals on the agenda call for retaining the district’s current design firm, McKissick & Associates, to engineer the project and for the district to seek state reimbursement for construction through the PlanCon program.

Of the options most commonly discussed this year, district officials have estimated a $25 million cost to construct a large new Ben Franklin school to house more than 1,300 students, and said the district could qualify for $5 million from the state. In the most-commonly discussed two-school option, officials have looked at some modernization and possible expansion of East Pike Elementary School.

The recommendation emerges from years of debate among school board members, many of whom have come and gone in the local elections as community sentiments have changed.

Scrutiny increased this year with the installation of several new school board members and the creation of an ad hoc committee of directors, teachers, parents and other district residents to air the pros and cons of several possible options.

The panel brought back two recommendations in May.

The top choice for the short term is to keep three elementary schools — to close only Horace Mann School and to update Eisenhower and the White Township schools to accommodate students up to fifth grade.

But for the long term, the committee overwhelmingly recommended closing both borough schools and keeping East Pike and Ben Franklin.

At a public hearing in late May, attended by about 20 district residents, a limited number of residents unanimously called for the district to continue a four-school system.

Over the summer, the school board informally aired pros and cons of each possible configuration during its monthly meetings.

The board collected a final round of input in a survey of district teachers conducted in late August, and studied the results at a committee meeting Aug. 29.

The teachers overwhelmingly favor the option that’s been placed on the agenda, according to a 22-page summary that appears on the district website.

It shows 83 teachers, or 70 percent of those polled, responded to the survey.

Much of the poll asked teachers to prioritize the aspects of education that they most valued, both academically and environmentally.

While the teachers made clear in the survey that they favor having two elementary schools, their preference is to have two schools of nearly equal size rather than have one that is significantly larger than the other.

The school board meeting agenda, the past reports from the ad hoc elementary configuration committee, and the result of the faculty survey can be found at the district’s website, www.iasd.cc.

The board meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the board conference room in the administration wing of East Pike Elementary.