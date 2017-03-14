INDIANA AREA: Directors vote to reduce teaching staff

The Indiana Area school board on Monday ordered a round of teaching staff cuts for the 2017-18 school year, a step that would trim expenses by about $550,000 and help close an estimated $1.7 million shortfall in the coming budget.

The school directors accepted the administration’s recommendation to replace 11 of the 17 teachers who have announced their retirements or resignations from the district.

The board approved elimination of five positions, most in the secondary schools, and replacement of one retiree with a part-time teacher.

The directors passed the proposals on divided votes that mirrored the board’s split over the elementary school renovation and construction project. Board members Walter Schroth and Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro generally opposed most of the reductions.

Before directors considered the staff reductions, District Superintendent Dale Kirsch reported on the class loads carried by secondary teachers in the science, English, math and social studies departments and explained how the remaining teachers could absorb the classes left by the departing faculty. In some instances, he said, teachers may have to teach classes in both the junior and senior high buildings.

Saving money through attrition has been a longstanding practice at the district. Kirsch said the district has eliminated 30 teaching positions in the last five years by not filling vacancies.

Kirsch also shared results of a statewide survey of school district business officers on budgeting and staffing. The full report is available online.

The Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officers (PASBO) found in the survey that most schools are saddled with increasing expenses for the pension fund, health care, special education costs and payments to charter schools.

Of the schools responding to the survey, 33 percent cut their staffs in 2016-17 but only 13 percent of those managed to avoid some expected reductions. As a result, PASBO reported, 37 percent of school districts increased their average class sizes — three-fourths of them in elementary grades, and almost half in their high schools.

The PASBO report held a failure of the state to curb rising pension and charter school tuition payments for increasing the financial burden on school districts.

“We are not alone in this. It’s happening all across Pennsylvania,” Kirsch said.

Staff reductions approved Monday include:

• Elimination of one English teacher and one math teacher at Indiana Area Junior High School.

• Elimination of one English teacher at Indiana Area Senior High School.

• Reduction of a family and consumer science program teacher to a half-time at the junior high.

• Elimination of one elementary classroom teaching position. Kirsch reported the district would maintain class sizes within guidelines with the remaining staff.

• Elimination of an elementary math coach position. The teacher would be reassigned to take over for one of seven elementary classroom teachers who would be replaced.

• Replacement of a reading teacher at Ben Franklin Elementary School.

• Replacement of a health and physical education teacher and a technology education teacher at the junior high.

• Replacement of a physics teacher at the senior high.

• Reduction of the driver education program to part time.

Schroth and Trimarchi Cuccaro voted against a motion to replace the secondary teachers. Schroth said he only opposed replacing the physics teacher because students could get physics education through the IDEAL online program, in college classes through dual enrollment, or when they enroll in college.

Both also voted against the elementary teaching positions proposal.

“I’m particularly opposed to breaking this budget down on the backs of the elementary students,” Cuccaro said. “These little children may developmentally need more special ed programs, and extra help is so critical. No bricks and mortar can replace good teachers.

“I think it’s disingenuous that we are even talking about eliminating a bunch of teaching positions when we want a beautiful school to go to,” she said. “Often you can overcome problems if you get enough man- and womanpower and energy — so the idea that we are doing this as a budget exercise, I think, is unfair.”

Schroth called for keeping the math coach position because of the numbers of students shown not to be proficient in math skills through the state’s standardized testing program. He and Cuccaro said the cost of the math coach position could be covered by allowing the physics teacher job to go vacant.

Cuccaro and Schroth also voted against the proposed elimination of an elementary literacy coach in the 2018-19 school year. Kirsch said he made the recommendation for a furlough now so the literacy coach would have advance notice to consider other employment.

Leeper joined Schroth and Trimarchi in opposing the elimination of the secondary positions.

Schroth suggested that support staff including teacher aides could replace teachers’ assignments as cafeteria, study hall and in-school suspension monitors.

Board President Doug Steve and directors John Barbor, Deborah Clawson, Diana Paccapaniccia and John Uccellini voted in favor of all the staff moves. Board member Robert Edwards was absent; Uccellini participated by speaker phone.

According to a budget projection presented at a Feb. 27 meeting of the Audit & Finance Committee, the district would carry over $5.8 million cash in hand when the fiscal year ends June 30, bring in $54.3 million in revenue, pay out $56 million in expenditures, and close the year June 30, 2018, with $4.1 million in the bank.

At an average cost of $100,000 per professional position, the cuts would leave the district looking for ways to save $1.15 million more to balance the budget.

The board also approved a plan to send information about the elementary school project by postal mail to every address in the school district. The mailing will include the question-and-answer reports compiled in late January by District Superintendent Dale Kirsch for a public meeting of the board’s Outreach Committee.

Business Manager Jared Cronauer said the district would have the papers printed and prepared for mailing through Gazette Printers, a division of Indiana Printing & Publishing Co., which also owns The Indiana Gazette. He said printing and postage would cost about $3,800.

Kirsch said the package is the most accurate and unbiased collection of information about the elementary school project.

“It was not my idea to have the outreach meeting; the questions are not mine,” Kirsch said. “The questions came from public comment, they came from the Act 34 hearing, I went through the letters submitted for the hearing to generate some of the questions.

“I tried to the best of my ability to answer the questions fairly and in my opinion, extremely unbiased. My integrity is still intact, I’m 100 percent confident of that. And if there’s information people don’t agree with, or if they have information from somewhere else, it’s probably inaccurate.”

In his report to the board, Kirsch also clarified that the board’s earlier vote to solicit opinions about recent school construction projects at other districts would not be the first effort at studying trends in school buildings.

Kirsch said he and staff members have already conducted several visits to schools designed by McKissick Associates and other architecture firms.

“Staff input has been essential. We have staff that have been out visiting other schools for, among other reasons, seeing the interior design of the classrooms,” Kirsch said. “Rest assured we have talented staff and administrators at Indiana … who have been actively involved.

“We absolutely have spent quite a bit of time in the development phase, and regardless of whether people support or don’t support the building, it’s our job as administrators to make sure we get the best building possible for our taxpayers and we’re working very diligently to accomplish that.”

The board approved the mailing 6 to 2, with Schroth and Cuccaro opposed.