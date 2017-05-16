INDIANA AREA: Elementary school project delayed

Indiana Area school board members dealt setbacks to the new Ben Franklin Elementary School proposal Monday, as project designers said the $32.2 million elementary school construction and realignment plan won’t be completed in time to begin the 2018-19 school year.

Hung up on the lack of permits from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and White Township, the construction has been pushed back to a late summer start and completion in December 2018.

Among others, the board turned down motions that would have nudged the project ahead before the permits are granted.

With the guaranteed success of at least two anti-project candidates in the primary election today, project opponents Monday evening promised to open a court fight to block the project within the next two weeks.

Lourdes “Cookie” Moretti said a grass-roots group calling itself Indiana Community Voice has hired an attorney and expects to petition Indiana County Common Pleas Court for an injunction against the school board in 10 to 14 days.

The realignment plan came under fire during a meeting of the Buildings, Grounds & Transportation Committee and a special meeting of the full board to address project issues. Although only six items appeared for votes on the agenda, the board debated almost 4ﾽ hours on the business at hand.

Project architect Vern McKissick, of Harrisburg-based McKissick Associates, first told the committee about the overall construction delay and recommended ways to get a head start on the work as part of a new project schedule.

Last fall, McKissick projected final approval by White Township on March 22, advertising for bids on March 23, awarding contracts on May 8 and giving notice to proceed on Monday.

The township building permit has yet to be granted and, because the school board voted in February to award no contracts until all permits are in hand, the bidding process has been stalled.

McKissick proposed a new sequence for the project:

• May 22, advertise for bids for earthmoving, underground utility relocation and some storm water drainage on the site

• June 14, receive PennDOT and White Township permits

• June 19, award contracts for site work

• July 10 to August 18, contractor performs site work

• July 13, deadline for bids on construction

• July 24, award contracts for construction

• Aug. 1, start construction.

McKissick said the site work package at an estimated cost of $350,000 could be bid outside the board’s moratorium on contracts without permits, and be completed before students return to classes at the existing Ben Franklin School. The underground utility work would need no permits, McKissick said, and would save two months of waiting to start work on the new school.

Board member John Barbor said the arrangement would position the district to lose $350,000 if the building project doesn’t materialize.

“That does seem to be a horse and cart issue to me,” Barbor said. “I recognize that you’re operating under the assumption that this project is going to go forward and the assumption that we’re going to get satisfactory bids, but those two things are just assumptions.”

School director William R. Smith said skirting the permits just looks bad.

“We cannot do this,” Smith said. “It sends a terrible message in the context of the whole package.

“It has to be all one package or no package. If it is split, I’m a ‘no’ vote on this.”

Only board President Doug Steve voted in favor. It failed, 8 to 1, with Barbor, Smith, directors Deborah Clawson, Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro, Tamara Leeper, Walter Schroth, Diana Paccapaniccia and John Uccellini opposed.

“We may not be doing the underground work, but once we get the documents and by June 13th have the White Township planning commission’s approval, then we go out to bid and award bids in July,” Steve said following the meeting.

The board also rejected Massaro’s recommendation for the district to take bids and order a construction trailer for the site managers. The plan was to bring it on site and connect the power and water as a time-saving step so it would be ready for the start of construction. It failed on a 7-2 vote, with Steve and Paccapaniccia in favor.

“Well, we can’t get in by August 2018, because of waiting for the approval of White Township. Fourteen months was an aggressive plan as it was,” Steve said. “So we’re looking at December of ’18 and getting it completed by then, so the current Ben Franklin students could move in and do a soft opening. They could work out the logistical kinks and by the fall of ’19, everyone would start.”

The board debated and defeated a motion to set the occupancy of the new Ben Franklin School at 897 students in the traffic study documents for PennDOT. The figure is said to be just below the level that would trigger a requirement for the district to pay the cost of an additional turning lane on Ben Franklin Road and a new traffic signal at Philadelphia Street.

The figure mirrors the enrollment number that was forecast in September, when the school board agreed to the first drafts of the two-building plan: 900 students for the new Ben Franklin School and 450 in the updated East Pike School.

Project opponents called for the architects to set the figure in the range of 1,125, the capacity listed on the PlanCon documents submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Education in the application for $5 million of state reimbursement.

District Superintendent Dale Kirsch explained that the student enrollment number weighed by PennDOT for traffic concerns and the occupancy number used to calculate PlanCon reimbursement are two different things: The building occupancy includes seats in special subject rooms such as art, music, life skills and the multipurpose room, in addition to the standard classrooms where the students report for homeroom each day.

Schroth moved to change the figure to 1,125 in an amendment that was rejected 6-3, with Schroth, Cuccaro and Leeper in favor.

The directors continued to debate whether designating the new school for 897 students would force future school boards to pay costs of highway upgrades if the enrollment significantly increases.

Some said that tweaking the enrollment number to avoid PennDOT’s standard for adding a turning lane on Ben Franklin Road would jeopardize the safety of students, parents and other drivers in the area.

The motion to use 897 on the PennDOT forms failed 6-3, with Steve, Paccapaniccia and Uccellini in favor.

Finally, the board approved a motion to submit the PlanCon F form, “Construction Documents Board Transmittal,” to the education department in the wake of criticism from district residents in the public comment period.

McKissick defended accusations that the PlanCon form was “riddled with errors,” and said the district’s responses to questions on the form are taken in a strict context.

For example, even though the school board has arranged to remove asbestos from the flooring in the existing Ben Franklin School, the PlanCon F form “Asbestos Abatement” box isn’t checked.

McKissick said the asbestos project was separate from the realignment program, not a part of the construction budget and not included in the application for PlanCon funds from the state.

Schroth suggested holding the PlanCon document until the construction and highway permits are in hand, but his amendment failed 7-2, with Schroth and Cuccaro in favor.

The board then voted 6-3 to send the form to PDE, with Cuccaro, Leeper and Schroth opposed.

About 30 district residents opposed to the project mounted a protest before the meetings in the school parking lot, then sought project information during the meetings. They questioned architects McKissick and Henry Burnett about the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission review of archaeological features on the Ben Franklin School grounds.

McKissick said the project managers from Massaro CM Services would set up the construction trailer to avoid any sensitive areas.

McKissick said PHMC could advise the district about the site, but district resident Terry Kerr said the commission has the power to stop the project.

Residents continued to pepper the architects during their presentation with questions about changes in flooring, the absence of a fire sprinkler system, bullet-resistant glass for the main floor entry and offices, the elevation of the new three-story school compared to the existing one-floor school, safety features, intrusion safeguards, the number of toilets in the building, the size of the gym, excavation requirements and low walls along exterior walkways.

Residents’ questions continued during the public comment session in the full board meeting.

Tammy Curry accused the board of “cooking the numbers” to get a desired approval from PennDOT. Cindy Boyer, of Shelocta, charged that the project organizers are shirking an obligation to preserve history by failing to identify relics in the construction area.

Donna McCoy, of Armstrong Township, said the project would waste millions of dollars spent a few years ago on energy efficiency improvements in the schools.

“The board majority continues to ignore the community majority against new debt and spending, and disrespects the previous board’s 2013 investment of $14.9 million on ESCO renovations that included three elementary schools that they now plan to sell, tear down or replace,” McCoy said. “Good stewards of taxpayer dollars would keep our schools a while longer, pay off debt and do more thorough research to build a school for the future.”

Some of the candidates on the primary election ballot today criticized the project plans, including Barbara Barker, Thomas Harley, Ute Lowery and Kenneth Ault.

Indiana Borough Council President Peter Broad protested the planned closings of Horace Mann and Dwight Eisenhower schools.

“Having these schools is a part of our identity,” Broad said. “You don’t have the moral right to do this.”

Moretti told the board she visited officials at the Montoursville School District in Lycoming County, where a judge two years ago upheld a lame-duck school board’s decision to move ahead on a school project over the wishes of voters and a slate of write-in candidates opposed to the project. She got advice from school officials embroiled in the lawsuit.

“The Lycoming County decision was a local case; it was not a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision,” Moretti said.

“The legacy of that previous board that approved the building project is one of bankruptcy and a community that is so fractured (the school board president) does not feel that it will heal.

“Make no mistake that will be your legacy, and we will remind the community every time an academic program is cut, an athletic program is cut, every time a teacher is cut that you were responsible for those changes.”

Steve said earlier this month that the Lycoming County court decision set a precedent that would protect the Indiana elementary school project against any legal challenges.

“All I know is I feel confident with our solicitor of what has occurred,” Steve said. “If you had asked me this four years ago, I’d say the outcome of the election could determine it (the status of the building project). The burden is that we’ve already done a bond and done the planning. So the burden is on the district.”