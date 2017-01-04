INDIANA AREA: Most favor keeping schools open, poll finds

A poll of Indiana Gazette readers’ opinions of the proposed Indiana Area School District elementary school construction project and realignment plan ran about 3 to 1 in favor of keeping the schools as they are.

The Gazette asked newspaper readers in the latter half of December to clip and deliver paper questionnaires to the newspaper office and allowed online readers to answer the survey posted on the Gazette website.

By New Year’s Eve, 1,237 readers offered their opinions and many also wrote detailed explanations for the way they felt about the project.

The school board’s plan is to close Horace Mann and Dwight Eisenhower elementary schools in Indiana Borough and move most of those students, along with those attending Ben Franklin Elementary, into a new 900-student capacity building to be constructed on the grounds of the present Ben Franklin school. The plan also calls for modifying East Pike Elementary School to house 450 students.

The project would cost about $32.2 million to complete. Including interest on loans, the district would pay about $50 million over the next 20 years. District administrators in November estimated the project would require a net real estate tax increase of 0.22 mills, or $38.24 for the average property owner.

The plan has drawn overwhelming public opposition since September, when the school board voted to adopt the two-school alignment. Few district residents have spoken in support of the plan at the board’s public meetings.

Project backers appear to have spoken out in greater numbers in the Gazette survey, but still represent a minority of those interested in the project.

While the Gazette survey is not scientific and carries no “margin of error” for accuracy, it was primarily intended to reach people who may have remained silent until now. It encouraged participation by school district residents and taxpayers whose voices so far have not been heard at school board meetings and on social media, which have been the main arenas for project discussion.

The result:

• Maintain the status quo of operating four schools — two in Indiana and two in White Township: 819 (66.2 percent).

• Close Horace Mann and Dwight Eisenhower schools, construct a new Ben Franklin School and expand East Pike: 268 (21.7 percent)

• A different arrangement: 123 (10 percent)

• Of those answering the survey, 27 (2.2 percent) said they needed more information to form an opinion.

As during the public comment periods at school board meetings the past three months, emotion ran high in the Gazette survey.

Most project opponents railed at the cost and resulting increases in property tax rates to pay the debt, and many called for the district to wait until the economy improves.

The readers wrote:

• “Postpone this decision to a later date. The economy in Indiana (doesn’t) support this massive project at this time. Absolutely no way this should happen. Listen to the taxpayers for once, at least until some economic recovery takes place.”

• “No building until out of debt.”

• “I don’t have the answer to a better plan but somehow people need to realize that $32 million is a ridiculous number for a seriously declining school district. There are hundreds of houses in the borough on the market and not selling. Companies and people are moving out of this school district. Where is $32 million going to come from? The taxpayers can’t afford it.”

Echoing comments at the board meetings, opponents protested the intangible effects of closing the “neighborhood schools” in the borough.

• “If you abandon multiple neighborhood schools it will reduce property values in those areas. In addition, many people choose a home precisely because it is located close to a neighborhood school.”

• “We can’t afford to close our neighborhood schools. There’s little to no educational benefit, it will have a detrimental effect on Indiana Borough, and it would more than double the debt load on district taxpayers.”

Common among the comments were complaints about the fast pace of the project, and calls for putting the proposal to a referendum vote in the next election — an idea that the board has already turned down after being told that the law doesn’t allow it.

Some readers questioned the academic value of a new school, some challenged the details of the design of the school, and some doubted whether the plan meets future needs.

• “Have they factored in the number of private, charter and home schooled students that could decrease the public school enrollment?”

• “I believe we should spend money on meeting the academic needs of the students. A new building will not fix academics. I realize something must change but don’t agree a mega elementary is the answer. “

• “Building a new school does not promise to enhance the education of our children. If we had the resources these funds could be utilized on proven enhancements to the educational offerings. For educational and fiscal reasons building a new school, and closing the top performing elementary schools, is not an option we can afford.”

• “I am concerned about possible blight from having evacuated two PERFECTLY FINE neighborhood schools and having no plan of what to do with them. I am concerned about the ability of the IASD to pay for a new large school, nor do I see any benefit to doing so.”

• “As a homeowner in the Indiana Borough, I urgently urge the School Board and community to understand that Indiana is no longer the thriving community it was after WWII. It is in the Rust Belt, the majority of the residents are without jobs, or sustainable jobs to maintain an acceptable standard of living. This issue just furthers the rift between the have and have-nots — where is common sense and compassion? A building has no bearing on the quality of education the students receive. Shame on you, Indiana School Board.”

Some seemed exasperated that the school board’s direction appears contrary to the majority of area residents.

• “It makes no sense to build this mega school right now after the major tax reassessment. They are setting us up for failure and are not listening to the people of Indiana County.”

• “The public needs to have more information before anything further happens. It’s the taxpayers’ money being used; it should also be their choice, their decision. I do not agree with tearing down the current buildings and building new. Complete waste of money. Respect the community and hear us out.”

• “We don’t need new schools. We need a new school board.”

• “It has been demonstrated that the smaller schools are better for the children. This ‘forced’ mega school is nothing more than the bullying of a few board members for their own agenda. There has been no cost-analysis presented which would justify the costs. The borough and township are already facing serious fiscal problems. This will burden this and future generations for years.”

Of the Gazette readers who said they support the project, some said they came to their conclusions based on what they know and have seen in the schools.

• “People need to visit Horace Mann and Eisenhower schools to see why closing them is the best option. They are outdated and unsafe due to water leakage that can cause mold.”

• “I both live and work within the Indiana Area School District. While I am not sold on the ‘mega’ school, we do need a new BF building. I would encourage opposition members to take some of their free time and spend a few days in the classrooms observing the needs of students and staff. I don’t mean a ‘drive-by,’ I mean sincere quality time. Most reasonable people will gain a new perspective.”

One said the schools lag behind others in the county.

• “I do not have children in the school, nor do I live in the district. I do however substitute in the different buildings in the district and both elementary schools that the district wishes to close are in poor shape. They are the worst two buildings in the three districts I visit on a regular basis.”

Other supporters said keeping the current system would not prevent tax increases anyway.

• “My taxes have gone up 12 out of 13 years I have owned my house. They are going to go up whether or not they do this. Second, it needs done.”

• “The district has been struggling to keep up with the expense of maintenance on our buildings for many years. If we don’t make a change, it will cost our students. Taxes? Taxes will increase with or without a new building. Give the future some hope.”

Another reader came to favor the project after a student government representative spoke for it at a meeting and was met with criticism.

• “I was neutral on the debate until I read … comments picking on a high school girl. Now I am for the project.”

The option in the Gazette survey that gave readers the latitude to suggest another arrangement seemed to generate a lot of compromise and a lot of creativity.

Most common among them was the long-argued proposal to operate three schools and close one. Horace Mann Elementary, the oldest school in the district, was the most frequent target.

• “Close Horace Mann. Move fifth grade to junior high.”

• “Make Eisenhower two floors, close Horace Mann and fix the Ben.”

• “Close Horace Mann and redistrict, K-5, to meet the accommodations to suit the remaining three schools.”

• “Three schools. Add to Eisenhower. Close Horace Mann.”

• “Close one school; realign classes to three elementary buildings.”

• “Horace Mann — offices. Modify East Pike. Close Eisenhower. Remodel Ben Franklin.”

• “Save one borough school, preferably Eisenhower (accessibility). Renovate/modify East Pike and Ben Franklin schools.”

• “Update or renovate existing school (Horace Mann). Tear down Eisenhower.”

• “If there are parts of Horace Mann that are not good classroom space perhaps that space can house the administration offices and the current administrative office space can be used as classroom space.”

• “Horace Mann needs to be turned into the district offices and slight modifications to East Pike and Ben Franklin if needed. But Indiana better get some jobs into this town.”

Some of the readers argued in support of the school district superintendent, who advocated a three-building elementary system.

• “I am in favor of Superintendent Dale Kirsch’s proposal for three elementary schools. (I suggest you ask him about it.) I am in favor of extending the investment the board and the district already have made in the current elementary schools.”

• “The superintendent said there should be three schools so I go with that.”

• “Consider the superintendent’s recommendation to keep 3 elementaries or other options. Neither extreme side seems to be taking the other side seriously enough. For example, students have been getting sick from the heat at non-air conditioned Horace Mann. Status quo is simplistic and not in long-term best interest of students or community. Delay might be more costly.”

Many readers said they couldn’t tolerate the waste of the recent multi-million-dollar energy-efficiency-improvement projects in the elementary schools, and called for the district to capitalize on investments already made.

• “Ben Franklin is structurally sound with thousands of dollars in upgrades the past few years. Renovate the existing building and add kindergarten and first grade wing.”

• “Keep three schools open. Close Horace Mann to students. Use it as the administrative/operations building. Some renovation needed. Could be done in-house. Move all needed furnishings from the offices at East Pike. Again, in house. That will open space at East Pike and preserve the money spent over that last few years on all schools renovations for energy, etc.”

And some of those responding to the Gazette’s questionnaire took advantage of the comment option to recommend other changes for the district.

• “Something needs to be done. There are more variables than people realize. Get it done now and save money in the long run.”

• “Work out all the details, find a new home for the school (not where Ben Franklin is as it is too congested to accommodate more students in that area) THEN ask for public opinion on a completely well thought out plan.”

• “Move offices to Horace Mann. Make classrooms from present offices at East Pike. Repair Ben Franklin. Have school board move to Fox Chapel.”

• “Maybe it’s time to go back to one-room schools. One teacher for all eight grades. No buses. We could really save money.”

• “No person making more than the median income of this or any county should be on the school board. It would change their view about a lot of issues.”