INDIANA AREA: Petition calls for director's removal

An Indiana Area school board member on Monday defended his frequent participation in board meetings by telephone and said he would not resign after district residents called for his removal.

District resident Josephine Cunningham presented a petition with signatures of 300 people demanding the immediate resignation or removal of school director Robert Edwards, who was elected to the board in November 2015.

In 22 roll calls in 2016, Edwards was absent four times and was counted present at six board meetings while he listened in and cast his votes by speakerphone, as permitted by a school district policy.

Cunningham told the board that the policy is meant to allow members to phone in when they can’t attend because of “extraordinary circumstances.”

“But I think that ‘extraordinary circumstances’ has come to pass, when over 10 times in the last several months, that attendance has been done electronically,” Cunningham said. “We the public have not been well served by that.”

Board members didn’t formally respond to the petition during the meeting, as it was presented during the public comment period, but Edwards and board President Doug Steve defended Edwards’ electronic presence following the meeting.

Cunningham didn’t mention Edwards’ name when she spoke to the board, but confronted him following the meeting about his participation by phone.

Edwards insisted that his participation by phone is legal.

“I’m talking about ethical and moral,” Cunningham told him. “It’s for extraordinary circumstances.”

“I’m feeding my family. That’s extraordinary,” Edwards told Cunningham.

“I understand your family is an issue,” Cunningham replied. “I would hope that the commitment after January 1st is to attend more meetings as we move forward with this project.”

Edwards said he was offered a chance to retire from his job as director of the Beaver County Career & Technology Center, and accepted a new job early this year as a consultant with Magic Leap Technology Company, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

“I ran for the board with the full intention to support the board, and I had no intention to leave my employment last year and have to seek out new opportunities to make money,” Edwards said. “If I knew that was going to happen … I probably would not have run.

“I do listen to everything and I do care very much. My interest is in this community.”

Edwards said he has been unable to attend board meetings because of work-related travel but that he and his family remain residents of Indiana.

Steve said missing a board meeting because of a job is an extraordinary circumstance and said Edwards’ electronic presence has been appropriate.

“In the past, the previous board allowed electronic participation in board meetings,” Steve said. “Our solicitor has reviewed the policies and Mr. Edwards is not doing anything that is not allowed within our policies.”

Steve also said every school board member has missed at least one meeting in 2016, and that two others have missed more meetings than Edwards.

“To me, he’s doing his due diligence while he’s not in the area,” Steve said. “He still participates in the meetings, while others’ attendance has not been as good too. So if we’re talking about attendance, let’s lump everyone together.”

A review of meeting minutes posted on the district website shows directors Tamara Leeper and Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro have each been absent six times, Edwards has four absences, John Barbor has three, Walter Schroth has two and Steve, Diana Paccapaniccia, Deborah Clawson and John Uccellini each have one. Clawson participated once by speakerphone.

The petition was addressed to Steve and the board, and declares “Mr. Edwards did not reveal to residents and fellow board members that his employment would cause him to be habitually absent from school board meetings at which critical subjects call for the physical presence of a board member.”

Edwards said he has read all documents provided to board members to make decisions, listens to debate and feels as passionate as others about the controversial building project.

“I am very informed. I spend three or four hours on that phone, and I’m worried that I’m not here,” Edwards said. “I try to hear everything, I read all I possibly can and I’m not voting just to vote.

“I am listening to people of the opposition, I’m taking into account what people are saying at these meetings, and whether I am here or on the phone, I care about what they are saying. It is swaying me,” he said. “I’m looking at this with a vote that is not 100 percent. If we come up with compromise or a different way to look at this that satisfies the kids, the elementary schools and our needs in the next 10 years, I will listen. But again, if they push me out, I won’t have any voting options anymore.”

Edwards said the project doesn’t have his solid support.

“I half agree with what they (opponents) are saying,” Edwards said. “If I don’t have the presence to make informed decisions … I wish, if I was voting different on things, maybe they wouldn’t be saying anything. But I can’t worry about that. I’m one person and I think I’ll surprise them if they give me a chance over time.

“But I listen. I’m not crazy; the reassessment nailed us, too. And the timing is not that good. So I keep asking. I want to see the numbers; you have to tell people what the tax rates are going to be.”

Edwards said he will continue to serve as long as he believes he is contributing to the board.

“I am trying very hard to show up. If at a future point where I don’t think it is feasible — and right now I don’t feel that way — but if I don’t feel informed anymore and I can’t make more meetings, I might consider not staying on the board if I don’t feel effective.”