INDIANA AREA: School board approves personnel moves

Indiana Area school directors approved several personnel moves and completed other business matters at the board’s semimonthly meeting on Monday.

The board:

• Unanimously approved the Armstrong-Indiana Intermediate Unit general operating budget of $3,270,419 for 2017-18. The district’s share of $155,307 has gone virtually unchanged for at least four years, school officials said.

• Ratified a contract with Comcast Cable Communications Management LLC to provide data lines between the district’s buildings at a monthly cost of $5,688 for three years beginning on July 1. The deal will save the district $2,352 a month.

• Approved a contract between the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and driver’s education teachers Joe Socol and Georganne Milner to administer the end-of-course driving skills test for driver licensing.

• Approved a foreign travel insurance package through Reschini Group at a cost of $2,500.

• Approved an educational field trip by about 50 senior high Art Portfolio Club students and French students and two adults to visit art museums in Washington, D.C., on April 21, at a cost to the district of $180 for two substitute teachers.

• Hired Eric Pino as a long-term substitute technology education teacher at the junior high from March 24 to June 7 at a rate of $238.26 a day.

• Hired Phil Palko to teach supplemental computer-mediated courses at the per diem rate for the balance of the school year.

• Accepted with regret the resignations of Ben Franklin School custodian Dan Wilson, for retirement on April 1; senior high custodian Daniel Donahue, for retirement after the last day of classes this school year; and food service driver and custodian Micah Millen, for personal reasons effective Feb. 13.

The district will advertise the positions.

• Hired Evan Jeffries as a food service driver effective March 14 at an hourly rate of $12.25 pending completion of a 90-day probationary period.