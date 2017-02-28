INDIANA AREA: School board seeks data on similar school projects

With hopes of learning from others’ experiences, the Indiana Area School District administration has been directed to contact districts that have built new schools in the past five years to find out what they think.

The school board on Monday unanimously approved director Tamara Leeper’s proposal to poll five to 10 other districts and ask the pros and cons of their recent building projects.

Indiana is on track to realign its four elementary schools to just two, by closing Horace Mann and Dwight Eisenhower schools in Indiana, upgrading East Pike School and replacing Ben Franklin Elementary School with a larger building to accommodate about 900 students.

Architects are drawing up final plans for regulatory approval, to advertise for contractors’ bids and to award construction contracts in mid-May. The project is supposed to be completed by August 2018.

“I think we could learn a lot from talking to others … about what they included that they loved and wouldn’t give up, what they included but wouldn’t spend money on again, things they did not include but wish they included,” Leeper said.

“I just think we need to do more research to make this the best building possible. If we’re going to do this, let’s do it right; let’s have all the bells and whistles and meet the needs of our students.”

Leeper said the survey could turn up some features that could be designed into the Ben Franklin project at a lower cost before it goes up for bids, instead of updating the plans later at higher costs as change orders.

She first suggested checking on schools built in the last two to three years but agreed to a suggestion for a five-year window. Board President Doug Steve said fewer districts in the region had projects during a moratorium on the state’s PlanCon program in the last few years, and that other districts might have more solid opinions about schools that have been in use for a few years.

District Superintendent Dale Kirsch said he could survey other districts by phone, and board member John Uccellini said that was the only way he could support the motion.

Director Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro offered to visit new schools and talk to people in other districts to get better opinions.

“I do not want to have to use 20/20 hindsight on a $32 million project,” director Walter Schroth said.

Board members Steve, Leeper, Cuccaro, Schroth, Uccellini, Deborah Clawson, and John Barbor voted to perform the survey; directors Diana Paccapaniccia and Robert Edwards were absent.

The board took no action on a lingering proposal to have the administration send information about the elementary school realignment and construction project by postal mail to all district residents.

As proposed, the mailing would include summaries of information provided Jan. 30 at the Outreach Committee meeting. The information is presented in question-and-answer form, representing Kirsch’s responses to district residents’ questions about the elementary school construction project.

Steve said Business Manager Jared Cronauer is still working with the post office to decide on areas where the papers would be delivered and to get an estimated cost for the mailing.

In a public comment period, White Township resident Tammy Curry called the project information reports “one-sided and slanted,” and protested that the Outreach Committee’s mailing would amount to a political ad favoring pro-project directors up for re-election this year.

To balance the Q&A papers, Curry said the district should include Schroth’s alternate proposal to rehabilitate the four schools at a cost of $5 million to $7 million and keep them in operation until the economy improves.

The Q&A papers briefly address Schroth’s proposal, calling it an adequate plan to answer maintenance and operating needs but insufficient to meet academic, safety and accessibility needs.

Steve went head-to-head with Curry over her charge that Steve’s participation in teacher contract negotiations is a violation of state ethics rules because his wife, Julie, is an English teacher at Indiana Area Senior High School.

Curry raised the accusation at past board meetings and circulated copies of a Pennsylvania Ethics Commission ruling issued in 2000 that supports her claim.

Steve said Monday that the Ethics Commission changed the opinion in a 2008 ruling that found “board members may participate in negotiations and vote on contracts when a spouse … is in the bargaining unit as long as the (spouse) is getting the same benefits as the rest of the bargaining unit and no individual or different benefits than the rest of the class.”

Besides, Steve added in his Board President Message, “at no time have I or any other current board member been involved in any teacher negotiation sessions.”

The district and Indiana Area Education Association face a June 30 deadline to enact a new labor agreement. The sides ratified the current three-year contract two months before the deadline, in April 2014.

Nine district residents spoke from the podium against the elementary school project Monday evening.

Jim Wakefield, of Indiana; Fred Fish; Cindi Boyer, of Armstrong Township; Jeff Debar; Doug Varner, of Armstrong Township; and Tim Wood, of White Township, all generally protested the potential tax increase and the fast pace of development for the schools.

“I want to stay here; don’t make it impossible,” Fish implored the board.

“Postpone the project until it is affordable,” Boyer said.

“I’m concerned that I’m not seeing the wisdom of what makes sense for families and our communities,” Varner said. “It feels like you want to move forward against some very good information. It seems like it needs more wisdom.”

The board meeting followed an hour-long session of the Audit & Finance Committee that was dominated by demonstration of a school budget “stress test” intended to show the district’s fiscal stamina in response to a variety of factors.

Cuccaro, the committee chairwoman, led discussion and looked mainly for the impact on the budget if the state Department of Education fails to reimburse the district an estimated $5 million through the PlanCon program for the Ben Franklin School project.

“I am of the opinion that the PlanCon is not guaranteed, and as far as I am concerned, the liability would fall on the back of the taxpayers.”

Cronauer input the requested adjustments to a spreadsheet projected on the wall of the conference room. The budget included estimates through the 2021-22 school year, beginning with the district’s $5.96 million fund balance on hand June 30, 2016.

The projection was based on property tax increases of 3 percent each year, matching the local economic index set by the state for the coming year.

In response to spectators’ questions, Kirsch said the presumed tax increase is based on current board policy to keep up with inflation but not to request state approval to raise the tax higher under exceptions to the tax law to recoup certain excess expenses.

The district has two school board elections in the next three years, he said, and the board could adopt a different policy in the future. Kirsch also told spectators that the inflation index could be reduced.

Kirsch also said the budget accounts for no increases in state subsidies the next five years.

Cronauer said the revenue figures reflect the average 94 percent annual real estate tax collection rates, and accounted for some loss of property tax because of properties enrolled in the Clean and Green program.

Cuccaro asked Cronauer to add 1.5 percent pay raises for the faculty each year, as a general estimate of increases that might be awarded in the next teacher contract.

And she asked for the district’s annual debt payments to be increased to the full amount of the planned school project bonds, with no state reimbursement.

The district’s current $6 million bank balance would shrink to $85,000 by June 30, 2022, according to the spreadsheet.

“This is what could happen,” Cuccaro told spectators. “Our job is to understand the fluidity of the numbers and to protect the employees, who are the No. 1 asset of the district.”

A spectator asked to see additional expenses for a security officer and a crossing guard, two positions recommended by a traffic consultant to control vehicle and pedestrian traffic on the grounds of the new Ben Franklin Elementary School.

Kirsch said the positions were only recommendations and the district hasn’t yet decided whether to create those kinds of jobs.

“Sure, those are stresses, you can add anything” to the spreadsheet, Cuccaro said. “We’re trying to build on what we reasonably know will happen.

“Relative to our dream lists of what we want, it’s pretty hard to see how we’re going to be able to pay for it at current financing, unless we maintain stable 3 percent increases in the property tax,” Cuccaro said.

Some district residents renewed a protest against board member Robert Edwards’ practice of participating in board meetings over a speaker phone from Florida, where he accepted a new job almost one year ago. Someone placed a makeshift mannequin — a clothing rack dressed in a suit with a life-size cardboard cutout photo of Edwards’ face — in the last row of spectator seats in the East Pike multipurpose room, where the board met to accommodate an overflow crowd.

No one accepted responsibility for it when Kirsch asked who it belonged to. He said it violated district policy prohibiting signs or displays during school board meetings and removed it from the room before Steve gaveled the meeting to order.

Residents petitioned the board Dec. 19 for Edwards’ resignation or removal from the board, charging that his frequent remote participation prevented him from fully deliberating school district business. Josephine Cunningham said the petition had 300 signatures.

In 22 roll calls in 2016, Edwards was absent four times and was counted present at seven board meetings while he listened in and cast his votes by speakerphone, as permitted by a school district policy.

So far in 2017, Edwards was present by speakerphone on Jan. 9 but was absent from meetings on Jan. 23, Feb. 13, Feb. 20 and Monday. He and two others were absent from a special meeting held to approve a student sanction at 11:10 p.m. Feb. 6, following a lengthy closed-door disciplinary hearing.

Curry repeated a request for Edwards’ resignation during her comments to the board Monday.

In other business:

• The board renewed an agreement with Source4Teachers, a regional employment agency that provides daily substitute teachers to the school district. The extension is for four years at an average annual increase of 0.75 percent.

• Revised the school calendar for kindergarten students, designating May 9 as an Act 80 day for Ben Franklin Elementary School and May 8 as an Act 80 day for East Pike Elementary.