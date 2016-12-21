INDIANA AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT: Students score well on new standardized state tests

Students in the Indiana Area School District propelled the local schools to some of the highest ranks among Pennsylvania schools in the 2015-16 School Performance Profile tests.

The recently released figures are the inaugural results of the new SPP tests for the state, according to school district Assistant Superintendent Jeffrey Boyer.

Boyer said the scores not only rank high on the zero-to-100 grading scale but in comparison to similar schools across the state.

He outlined the scores at a recent school board meeting after analyzing figures that also are available to the public on the Pennsylvania Department of Education website.

The site helps users read not only the schools’ test results but the socio-economic profiles of the schools. That allows users to use online comparison tools to match up their schools against others with the same enrollment levels, demographic composition, special needs enrollments and achievement levels such as promotion, graduation and advanced placement rates.

Boyer reported the findings for Indiana’s schools, sorting the data for apples-to-apples comparisons with these results:

• East Pike and Ben Franklin elementary schools are among 84 schools in the state with kindergarten through third-grade enrollment. East Pike, with an 87.4 score, placed 11th and Ben Franklin ranked 42nd with a score of 72.9.

• Horace Mann and Dwight Eisenhower elementary schools, both in Indiana Borough, are among only 17 schools in the entire state with fourth and fifth grades. Among them, Boyer said, Eisenhower was No. 1 with 84.6 and Horace Mann was No. 2 with 84.5.

• Indiana Area Junior High School, with an enrollment of grades six through eight, compares to 216 other schools with the same makeup. Indiana placed 21st in the state among those with a score of 82.7, ranking in the top 8 percent.

• Indiana Area Senior High School, a traditional ninth- through 12th-grade high school, is among 414 schools with a similar enrollment in Pennsylvania. The senior high score of 85.0 ranks 126th in the state, putting the building in the top 30 percent in the state.

By the district’s analysis, administrators are pleased with the scores but realize they have deep and complicated meanings.

“Ben Franklin scored the highest in math in the entire Indiana district, for students who are advanced or proficient in mathematics,” Boyer said. “But the biggest bang for the buck comes from ELA —English/language arts. East Pike had a lower math score, but the ELA scores were higher than Ben Franklin and 60 percent of the total score is based on ELA.”

Why does the state give the scores different weight?

“That’s a great question and we wonder the same thing,” Boyer said. In other grade levels, Boyer said, the state gives the subject scores different weight in computing overall scores for schools.

The tests are administered only to third-grade students in the early elementary buildings. The tests are given to fourth- and fifth-graders in the upper elementary.

One drawback in the SPP test system, but only for this year, is the inability to chart apples-to-apples progress, because the tests weren’t administered in the same form in 2014-15.

“No growth scores come into play,” Boyer said. “But then in one year, you could have the whole thing reversed when a different crop of kids with different strengths comes through.”

Although the upper-elementary schools in Indiana rank tops in the state, an eye-catching figure is that so few schools have a similar enrollment structure.

“I don’t know if it’s a quirk as much as it’s the way school districts look at their existing facilities and how they best utilize staff and students with financial constraints and making the best of the constraints on their campus,” Boyer explained.

“That’s a lot of what districts do. They look at the buildings they have. Just like when Indiana restructured, they had the grade realignment shift and part of it was in response to the financial situation and to use people more effectively and efficiently.

“So when you see just 17 schools with grades 4 and 5, you know districts aren’t out to build schools just to house those grade levels,” Boyer said.

The Indiana Area School District realigned its four elementary schools in 2014. Each of the buildings formerly housed kindergarten through fifth grades; the change streamlined the grade levels to two schools each, enabling the administration to more easily balance class sizes without adding more teachers.

Boyer said the junior high school scores are not a cause for concern even though the building registered scores in the 90s on past standardized tests.

“It’s a different test now,” Boyer said. “But the highest scoring 6-to-8 building in the state was only 88, the Dorseyville Middle School in Fox Chapel. And we scored 82.7. So that’s not bad.”

Students in each grade in junior high take the math and ELA tests, and eighth graders also are tested in science.

At the eighth grade level, advanced students could take as many as four tests, including the Keystone Exam for algebra.

The scores for the high school are based on tests taken by the 11th-graders but not only those in the year the score represents.

“Those are banked scores,” Boyer said. “When advanced students take the Keystone Exams for their advanced subjects when they are in eighth, ninth or 10th grade, those scores, if they pass them, are banked until their junior year.

“So the scores shown for the high school, 82.56 for math and algebra, 87.9 for ELA and literature, 83.94 for science and biology, are for kids who took the tests in eighth, ninth, 10th and 11th grades. And kids take them at different times depending on their academic track. But the scores don’t show up until their junior year.”

Boyer said the SPP this year doesn’t provide cohort scores in those areas because not all students took the same tests in the same years.

Boyer said the test scores aren’t necessarily dragged down by younger students’ scores because kids are allowed to retest, and their later and higher scores replace their earlier ones in the junior year school scores.

With the test scores in hand, the district looks for ways to not only raise the building scores but to equalize them.

“We take a look at the data to see where we can close the achievement gap,” Boyer said. “The state gives us six years to close the achievement gap by 50 percent from the baseline year.

“So if we find we are not closing the gap, we take a look at the kids and see what happened. Those are the roundtable conversations we have, and it does drive and influence scheduling and curriculum at times.”

Boyer said he looked at comparisons for specific subject and grade level scoring compared to all students in the same grades across the state, without regard to building enrollments, and found Indiana ranked high in most areas.

For examples, Indiana’s eighth-graders’ math scores, compared to eighth-graders in 894 schools in Pennsylvania, are among the top 6 percent although just 55 percent of the students scored proficient or advanced.

That means 45 percent of the students didn’t pass the test, and that, Boyer said, points to the difficulty that the test posed for all eighth-graders in the state.

“We do have a lot of work to do,” Boyer said. “But we’re in top six percent in the state with our performance, and that was the eye-opening moment for me. It’s going to be tough for anyone to pass that test.”

Testing in the 2015-16 school year will show district administrators more of what’s being done right or could be done better in the schools, when apples-to-apples progress reports will be available.

“When you look at the state averages, it does not look good. The tests are tough for any of our kiddos to take, but overall we’re doing pretty well when we look at the entire state,” Boyer said.

“We try to figure, is it us, is it the test? So we’re all working on it together and every school district is in the same boat.

“It did make us feel a little bit better, even with some of our low scores, that we still are leading the state with our scores.”