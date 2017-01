Loading items into the capsule were, from left, Michael Hood and Donna Griffith, co-chairmen of the bicentennial committee, and Jonathan Bogert, executive director of the historical society. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

The Indiana Borough bicentennial time capsule was closed Thursday at the Historical and Genealogical Society, where it will remain on display to allow people to enjoy the mystery until it is opened on March 11, 2066.

