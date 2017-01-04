INDIANA BOROUGH: Council recognizes organizers of bicentennial events

Borough council President Peter Broad, second from right, and outgoing borough manager Bill Sutton presented plaques of appreciation to Michael Hood, left, Donna Griffith and Mayor George Hood for their efforts in organizing the borough’s bicentennial celebrations last year. (Teri Enciso/Gazette)

Indiana Borough council Tuesday presented plaques of appreciation to Michael Hood, Donna Griffith and Mayor George Hood for their leadership in planning and staging Indiana’s bicentennial celebration events in 2016.

In February 2015, Michael Hood and Griffith proposed to council that Indiana’s 200th anniversary observances start in the spring of 2016, and they suggested that a planning organization could be made up of a steering committee and five teams. Michael Hood and Griffith suggested that the first of at least 10 bicentennial-themed events be staged in March 2016 and then the others would be spaced throughout the rest of last year.

He proposed to council then that all the planning committees would be open to volunteers willing to help, and the organizers wanted the celebration planning to be as inclusive as possible.

In March 2015, council formally bestowed official status on the group of volunteers led by Michael Hood and Griffith, and designated them to be Indiana’s bicentennial celebration planning committee.

“We are grateful for the opportunity,” Michael Hood told council Tuesday after accepting his appreciation plaque.

Mayor Hood’s plaque recognized him for his leadership in orchestrating the bicentennial observance, which he began promoting in 2014.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, council president Peter Broad highlighted some of council’s accomplishments in 2016.

“We did some good last year. Some good things happened in Indiana either because of what the council did or with the encouragement of the council,” Broad said. “Some of what we wanted to do did not get accomplished, at least not yet.”

Broad noted that council in 2016 re-established a modified Planning Commission; enrolled the borough in the WalkWorks program; passed a strong anti-discrimination resolution; made progress on an urban agriculture ordinance; started efforts to have the borough certified as a Sustainable Community; began curbside recycling of some plastics; had great parades and festivals throughout the year; completed the streetscape enhancements along Philadelphia Street; and thanks to the efforts of many people, staged the successful bicentennial celebration.

Broad said that in the new year council will continue working on improvements to the Community Center Building, will work on stormwater issues in cooperation with White Township, will advance plans to modernize the Water Street parking garage and will continue advocating to keep the Horace Mann and Eisenhower elementary schools in the borough open.

And council Vice President Gerald Smith invited borough residents who are interested in making Indiana a more bicycle- and pedestrian-friendly community to attend a “bike-ped committee” meeting on Jan. 23 in council chambers. The meeting will start at 6 p.m.

