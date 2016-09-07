INDIANA BOROUGH: Police get OK to give Narcan

Indiana Borough police officers are among the growing number of emergency responders who will be equipped and trained to administer naloxone, the opiate antidote that reverses the effects of some drug overdoses.

Indiana Police Chief William Sutton told borough council Tuesday the police department has developed a policy on officers administering naloxone and the department has entered into an agreement with the Armstrong/Indiana Drug and Alcohol Commission that will supply the department with the Narcan brand of naloxone.

Sutton said there will be no cost to the police department except for the training that about half of the department’s officers have already completed.

Sutton shared the information on the officers’ new capability to intervene in overdose emergencies after Rebecca Kallal-Perkovich, of Indiana, urged during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting that Indiana police be trained and authorized to administer naloxone. She said she was making the request in memory of her son, Jacob Kallal, who died of an overdose four years ago today.

“Substance abuse is a disease … and it affects the entire family,” Kallal-Perkovich said. “Stigma prevents addicts and families from reaching out for help. … Recovery is possible and it is a lifelong process.”

Jacob Kallal, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania student and U.S. Navy veteran, was 28 when he died.

Transient retailing businesses such as roving ice cream trucks may be coming soon to Indiana Borough neighborhoods. Council on Tuesday agreed to advertise an amendment to the borough’s Peddler and Solicitation Ordinance that would allow sales from trucks traveling through residential areas. Transient retailing, peddling and solicitation is now permitted only at approved, fixed locations in the borough.

The amendment could come to a vote in October.

Council Tuesday also approved a conditional use request that will keep plans for a new business venture at the northwest corner of Philadelphia and Fourth streets moving forward. Bob Musser, of Harrison City, last month outlined his plans for a commercial building at that location — diagonally across the intersection from Sheetz — to house a new Verizon Wireless outlet and possibly other businesses on the ground floor and perhaps apartments in a second story.

Part of the property is a vacant lot where there was a gasoline service station many years ago.

Musser’s proposal needed a conditional use approval from council because parking for the businesses will have to be in front of the stores in a lot along North Fourth Street, rather than being located behind the businesses. The parking lot must be located there because there are underground sensors in that area monitoring for gasoline that may have leaked from underground storage tanks over the years.

The state Department of Environmental Protection occasionally must access the monitors and will be able to do so through covers in the concrete paving of a parking lot.

Musser must next apply for permits for the project. Demolition of structures on the lots could start in October.

Musser said last month the new development may be ready for business tenants and their customers by next spring.