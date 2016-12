Indiana Borough tax collector Bill Lundstrom reminds borough taxpayers that this is the last week to pay 2016 real estate and county per capita taxes at the borough tax office.

No personal checks will be accepted this late in the year.

The tax office will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. every day through Saturday. For more information, call (724) 349-3765.